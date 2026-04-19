Alex Marquez lashes out at Ducati: "Marc's injury has nothing to do with it

MotoGP runner-up Alex Marquez wants to put the first three races of the 2026 World Championship behind him and restart from Jerez. After a brilliant 2025 season, the Gresini rider is counting on the work of Ducati’s engineers to return to the front and fight for victory. But his big goal is to join a factory team. A condition that will be fulfilled next year thanks to KTM.

The runner-up struggling with the GP26

The 29-year-old from Cervera has to deal with a different situation compared to last MotoGP season. The Ducati GP26 is not yet ready to exploit its full potential, and the Jerez test will need to give unequivocal answers to the riders of the Emilian brand. Aprilia’s success in the first three Grands Prix rings like a warning in the Red’s garage, a trend that must be reversed before it’s too late for the overall standings. "What best defines this start to the season is acceptance. It’s a different situation, we’ll accept it and work," Alex Marquez told 'AS'.

It’s hard to stay calm when things aren’t going well, but the younger of the Cervera brothers has the level of experience needed to maintain self-control and avoid silly mistakes. But self-criticism is also needed, because the GP26 requires a different approach compared to the GP24 with which he clinched second place in the 2025 MotoGP championship. "I’m the first to admit that we have problems and that maybe Aprilia is a step ahead of us. But I know I’m not where I could be. I must always be fighting for a top-five finish."

Marc’s situation

Ducati’s current situation has nothing to do with Marc’s injury. Aprilia has taken a step forward compared to Ducati this year and is getting better results. How long will it last? We don’t know. And on which track? We’ll find out." There are still 19 rounds to go and the World Championship is heading to Europe, where the tune could change. Jerez will be a proving ground for everyone, for Ducati and its rivals. After all, this year Alex Marquez has an official Desmosedici at his disposal, so he will receive further updates during the year. His brother Marc Marquez is also struggling with this bike, certainly not due to precarious physical condition... "."

Alex’s future

He prefers not to spill the beans about the future, pending official announcements. But from next MotoGP season Alex Marquez will be a KTM factory rider. "Being in a factory team at a time like this, where you have all the updates immediately available, where the focus is on you, that’s important... I think almost everyone knows where they’re going. Until there’s an agreement, nothing can be announced. In the past I wore the orange Momoven livery in Moto2, but for now mine is blue."