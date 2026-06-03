MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Larissa Papenmeier: 100 legendary Grands Prix and a WMX World Championship farewell amid tears and applause

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 03 June 2026 at 16:22
papenmeier-motocross-saluto
Larissa Papenmeier bid farewell to the Women’s Motocross World Championship with an emotional final home GP.
The decision to leave the Motocross World Championship, but with a 100th GP—becoming the first woman to reach this milestone—in front of her home crowd. Larissa Papenmeier wanted to bow out this way, taking 9th overall at the German GP but, above all, receiving a goosebump-inducing ovation from the fans in Teutschenthal, who saluted her with full honors. The 36-year-old from Bünde boasts 11 national titles in her career, while on the world stage she came close to the crown in 2009, finishing behind compatriot Stephanie “Steffi” Laier. On top of that, add victories, podiums, and several third places in the overall WMX standings, the most recent in 2022.

Final world-championship emotions 

“It’s not ‘goodbye,’ it’s ‘see you later.’” Larissa Papenmeier wrote this in a brief social post, also admitting that “The last laps of Race 2 were heartbreaking; I started crying under my helmet.” The tears had already begun to fall during the pre-GP interview: when it was confirmed that Germany would be her final GP, “Lare423” couldn’t hold back the intense emotion. “It’s tough, but I’ll enjoy every second,” the German arrow promised through tears—and that’s exactly what she did.
And so it ended, with a 9th place in the GP and the ovation of the home crowd, a very long chapter in the life of this superb motocrosser. A world-level career that began in 2005 and saw her always at the top. A life of dedication, sacrifice, alas injuries, comebacks, victories, that brought to the World Championship the little girl who, driven by a powerful passion for motocross, raced her first event at 6 years old and went on to write her great story. And with her 100th GP—the first female motocrosser to reach this milestone—she cements her place among the legends of WMX.

Read also

An impulsive gesture, I shouldn't have": after his outburst, the MXGP world champion apologizes to the FIMAn impulsive gesture, I shouldn't have": after his outburst, the MXGP world champion apologizes to the FIM
Montevarchi in the spotlight: amid legal challenges and controversy, is the MXGP of Italy at risk?Montevarchi in the spotlight: amid legal challenges and controversy, is the MXGP of Italy at risk?
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as a preferred source by clicking HERE
MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

febvre-mxgp-scuse-fim
Motocross

An impulsive gesture, I shouldn't have": after his outburst, the MXGP world champion apologizes to the FIM

02 June 2026
motocross-montevarchi-miravalle
Motocross

Montevarchi in the spotlight: amid legal challenges and controversy, is the MXGP of Italy at risk?

02 June 2026
Adamo-MXGP-KTM-Germania
Motocross

“The line between 3rd and 10th place is very thin”: Adamo celebrates his first MXGP podium

01 June 2026

More news

Nicolo Bulega Iker Lecuona

Lecuona in MotoGP with Gresini, but Plan A was different: the backstory behind the refusal

MotoGP
dunlop

With the Panigale V2, Ducati rewrites a history of success at the TT: from Hailwood to Dunlop

Stories
KC2A3443 copia_result

Alessandro Delbianco at a crossroads: "Now let's take the CIV Superbike title"

Road Racing
tatum-film-tt-2026

Hollywood lands at the TT: Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt shine a spotlight on the legendary race

Stories
Marc Marquez

Ducati and Marc Marquez struggling: "It hurts a lot

MotoGP

Popular articles

Maria Costello

Maria Costello's serious situation: after the 2026 TT crash, she asks for help

Road Racing
Bagnaia

Bagnaia furious in the press room: "Respect our decisions"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Mugello 2026

Marc Marquez on possible farewell: "The best years have passed"

MotoGP
tatum-film-tt-2026

Hollywood lands at the TT: Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt shine a spotlight on the legendary race

Stories
marquez-moreira-motogp-mugello

I've got the photo!": A fairy-tale Mugello for Moreira, best Honda, and a playful exchange with Marquez

MotoGP

Loading