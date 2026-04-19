Nicolò Bulega in MotoGP with Ducati VR46 would be a dream scenario

Nicolò Bulega is too strong to stay in Superbike much longer: we’re still at the dawn of the championship, but with the awkward shadow of Toprak Razgatlioglu gone, the World title already seems in the bag. Securing a MotoGP 2027 seat is a must for a 26-year-old rider, right in his psychophysical prime: now or never?

In production-derived racing he has nothing left to prove: he relaunched himself in Supersport, winning the World Championship, and in Superbike he’s sweeping aside rivals and records. He’s started 79 times, celebrating 27 wins and 63 podium finishes. Numbers of a superstar. But in the top class the competition is fierce: what opportunities are there?

The goal: stay with Ducati

In addition to being a factory rider in Superbike, Nicolò Bulega is also a MotoGP tester: from now to the end of the season there are a ton of tests scheduled with the new Pirelli-shod 850. If MotoGP is to be the destination, it would be a shame to waste this work—not just for the rider, but for Ducati itself. The only issue is that, as of today, the Italian brand has no seat to offer. The sole possibility hinges on Fabio Di Giannantonio’s choice: will he remain with VR46 or chase a much richer contract elsewhere, perhaps with KTM? The other VR46 seat is already taken by Fermin Aldeguer, but if Diggia decides to move on, a big door would swing open—with Ducati’s obvious blessing. It would be a movie-worthy return, just the kind Liberty Media likes. Nicolò Bulega had tied his career closely to VR46 and made his debut there as a wild card in 2015, at just fifteen. Three seasons in Moto3 with results trending downward, and an even more disappointing final year in Moto2. At VR46, Bulega risked losing his way; now he could return as a Superbike megastar.

The most concrete path: Aprilia

To remain with Ducati, continuing a growth path that began in Supersport, Bulega has to hope Di Giannantonio looks elsewhere. Meanwhile, Ai Ogura’s move to Yamaha has freed up a seat at Trackhouse Aprilia: contacts between Massimo Rivola and the rider’s management are already underway. Talks will resume next week at Jerez. "There are so many riders looking for a seat, even with great top-class experience, and there are very few places left," admits Alberto Martinelli, who has followed Bulega and other top-level athletes in various disciplines for years. "But we also need to wrap this up quickly; we don’t have much time." The message is clear: Aprilia, if you want me, let’s move fast.

The third opportunity

Amid the merry-go-round of deals done but not yet announced, negotiations, rumors, and speculation, a KTM path could also open up for Nicolò Bulega. But that front is even more tangled, because both the situation of the satellite team Tech3—headed toward Honda—and Mavericks Vinales’ position are still in flux. The Spaniard’s renewal, which once seemed a formality, is now in doubt after a start to the season well below expectations.

Power plays