Aprilia top secret at Jerez: Rivola plays the 'time-to-market' card

Aprilia Racing has transformed from backmarker to MotoGP title contender in just a few years. Part of the credit goes to engineer Massimo Rivola, the CEO of the Noale-based team, who has managed to build a highly competitive squad, both technically and organizationally. In an interview with Motorsport-Total.com, he talks about the current season and the new 2027 prototype.

The secrets of a lightning start

After three races, the Aprilia team leads the MotoGP World Championship, thanks to a hat-trick of victories signed by Marco Bezzecchi. The winter break allowed the Veneto outfit to overtake Ducati, at least until proven otherwise. "It’s too early to talk about the final standings," admits Massimo Rivola. But this flying start has given new confidence and motivation to the working group led by Fabiano Sterlacchini, thanks to the right mix of human factor, engineering talent, and cutting-edge technology.

The major step forward for the Italian brand has come precisely in terms of personnel, after Aprilia became a factory team in 2022 (previously it was linked to Gresini, ed.). But recently the Noale technicians have been able to navigate the gray areas of the regulations to optimize the RS-GP’s aerodynamics and get on par with their Ducati cousins. "We have invested a lot in this area, thanks also to highly qualified personnel and very motivated recent graduates. It was one of the areas I believed in the most, because from past experience I knew how much potential it could offer."

The RS-GP26’s weak point

I think they have a slight advantage over us with the soft tires, while we have a bit more with the mediums. So the fact that they’re having some issues at the end of the races could play in our favor, but perhaps only temporarily." At Jerez, and with the European races, another MotoGP championship begins. You can’t rule out Marc Marquez from the title fight, with Ducati seeming to have something extra in the Sprints. "."

The 2027 MotoGP prototype

There is great anticipation not only for the Spanish Grand Prix, but also for the test day that will follow the weekend. The first prototypes of the 850cc era will also be on track, even though Aprilia has no intention of laying its cards on the table well in advance. In fact, in Noale they seem slightly behind the other manufacturers. "We’re absolutely not in a hurry, and not because we’re not interested in 2027. Simply: we’re not in a hurry," Rivola clarifies.

After Monday’s official test, Aprilia will return to the track on April 30 and May 1, again at the Andalusian circuit, for a private testing session. "However, it will be more of a hybrid prototype, to collect data on engine management and on correlation with the test bench."

A choice that the Aprilia CEO explains as follows: "We don’t want to reveal our cards. After all, one of Aprilia’s strengths today is our time-to-market [the time needed to launch a product]. From the moment we have an idea to when we put it on track, we are very fast. This is one of the secrets of performance in every area: speed in making decisions and executing projects."