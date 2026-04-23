Noah Dettwiler sidelined: to miss the 2026 CIV Supersport opener

Noah Dettwiler’s CIV Supersport debut postponed: following a crash during testing, he will miss the first round at Misano.

The opening round of the CIV Supersport season, scheduled for this weekend at Misano, will go ahead without Noah Dettwiler. The 20-year-old Swiss rider is forced to withdraw due to the aftereffects of a crash suffered during the official pre-season tests, with hopes to return for the following round at Mugello.

CRASH DURING MISANO TESTS

The “comeback” season isn’t exactly getting off to the best start for Noah Dettwiler , the unfortunate protagonist of a dramatic incident on October 26 during the sighting lap of the Malaysian Grand Prix in the Moto3 World Championship. Having survived almost miraculously despite an extremely worrying medical bulletin, in recent days the former Red Bull Rookies Cup rider suffered a low-side during the two-day collective tests at Misano ahead of his 2026 CIV Supersport debut with Kuja Racing Ducati.

DETTWILER’S WITHDRAWAL

As a purely precautionary measure, Noah Dettwiler will skip the first two races at Misano. “By mutual agreement, it has been decided that Noah will not take part in the opening round of the 2026 CIV Supersport,” reads the statement released on Kuja Racing’s social media channels. “Following a crash during the official tests a few weeks ago, it was decided to wait until the rider is 100% ready to tackle a race weekend to the best of his abilities.”

KUJA RACING WITH FULIGNI ONLY

On the circuit named after the late Marco Simoncelli, Kuja Racing will therefore field a single Ducati Panigale V2 for Federico Fuligni. As for Noah Dettwiler, the hope is to be ready for the upcoming May 8–10 weekend at Mugello. Alternatively, his return could coincide with the third round of the season a month later on the ups and downs of Imola.

Photo Courtesy: Kuja Racing