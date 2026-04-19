MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Supersport Assen: Phillip Oettl and Ducati hit the jackpot in Race 2

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Sunday, 19 April 2026 at 14:55
oettl
Phillip Oettl’s baptism: the German rider celebrated his first victory in race 2 at Assen, shortened due to Roberto Garcia’s crash.
The Spaniard fell on the exit of turn 5, oddly bouncing back into the track. The Yamaha was left in the middle of the circuit, so Race Direction made the appropriate decision to stop everything. The red flag came out before the fierce leading pack had even sparked the final sprint. Phillip Oettl, a second-generation racer, was in the right place at the right time. The World Championship–leading Ducati is no longer smiling only with Jaume Masia—this time just sixth—but also with the young German managed by Feel Racing, the same outfit that fields the factory Ducatis in Superbike.

Ducati roars but the threat grows

With the first World Championship win of his career, Phillip Oettl climbs to third in the standings, 27 points behind leader Masia. The stoppage played a nasty trick on the Spaniard, a late-race specialist—remember that Portimao sprint? The finish order, “frozen” by the incident, rewarded Alberto Arenas, who with second place brings the Yamaha R9 to within a single point of the world lead. A former Moto2 rider, rock-solid and fast, Arenas is always there: he’s going to be a real handful for the Ducati camp.

Italian bad luck

Alessandro Zaccone can also regret the outcome. In the opening laps the reigning MotoE champion was fast and aggressive; it seemed the right afternoon to aim for something big. Fifth place is usually a fine result, especially in such a hard-fought Supersport, but this one stings. The same considerations, more or less, apply to Mattia Casadei, who was also very active in the leading group. The red flag prevented him from aiming for more than ninth place. But the World Championship has just begun; Davide Giugliano—a former Ducati rider now a team owner—has finally found a thoroughbred in Casadei.
Supersport Assen: race 2 classification
Subscribe here to the Corsedimoto Instagram channel

Read also

Supersport Assen: Race 1, Jaume Masia comes out on top in a wild brawlSupersport Assen: Race 1, Jaume Masia comes out on top in a wild brawl
Supersport Assen: Lucas Mahias, a perfect ten in trafficSupersport Assen: Lucas Mahias, a perfect ten in traffic
Supersport

byPaolo Gozzi

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

sportbike-assen-gara2
Road Racing

Sportbike show at Assen: Vannucci takes an applause-worthy podium, Fleerackers wins by 0.097 seconds

19 April 2026
415473-2026-FIM-Ewc-LeMans-BMW-MOTORRAD-WORLD-ENDURANCE-TEAM-BEL_result_result
Road Racing

Dramatic twist at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: BMW Motorrad in pursuit

19 April 2026
380588YART-YAMAHA-_result
Road Racing

2026 Le Mans 24 Hours: YART Yamaha vs BMW Motorrad for the win

19 April 2026

More news

sportbike-assen-gara2

Sportbike show at Assen: Vannucci takes an applause-worthy podium, Fleerackers wins by 0.097 seconds

Road Racing
start

SBK Assen: Nicolò Bulega's dominance continues, no contest in the Sprint

Superbike
415473-2026-FIM-Ewc-LeMans-BMW-MOTORRAD-WORLD-ENDURANCE-TEAM-BEL_result_result

Dramatic twist at the 24 Hours of Le Mans: BMW Motorrad in pursuit

Road Racing
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez lashes out at Ducati: "Marc's injury has nothing to do with it

MotoGP
Locatelli

SBK Assen: Locatelli and Yamaha off the pace, Montella tops warm-up

Superbike

Popular articles

Jorge Martin Aprilia Racing MotoGP

Jorge Martin and Aprilia closer than ever: the evolution of their relationship after the tensions of 2025

MotoGP
Bulega

Assen Practice 2: Nicolò Bulega charging toward MotoGP—untouchable in Superbike

Superbike
Marc Marquez

Marquez-Ducati renewal close: he won't be the highest-paid rider

MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro pilota tester Honda HRC MotoGP

Aleix Espargaro under the knife: more than 6 hours of surgery after the Sepang crash

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike WorldSBK

Honda SBK crisis, Jonathan Rea can't work miracles: "We're missing a reference point"

Superbike

Loading