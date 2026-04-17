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Supersport Assen: Lucas Mahias, a perfect ten in traffic

Road Racing
by Paolo Gozzi
Friday, 17 April 2026 at 19:41
mahias (1)
Lucas Mahias nails the perfect strategy and, in the heavy Supersport traffic at Assen, snatches the tenth pole of his career. In the French derby, the Yamaha rider tops Valentin Debis, who once again showcases the superb potential of the fearsome Chinese ZXMoto.

Lucas’ super lap

The final moments of qualifying were an incredible brawl, with slow riders on the racing line and others hunting for the right gap. Many paid the price for the general chaos—among them a very incisive Zaccone, who ended up only sixth after the shake-up. It will be interesting to see any potential decisions from race direction. Lining up on the front row for Race 1 (18 laps) will also be the other R9 ridden by Alberto Arenas.

Oncu, the “home” master

Mahias won the long-distance duel with the much-anticipated Can Oncu. The Turkish rider will be under the spotlight even more than usual. Here the Ten Kate team is effectively at home, as the racing department—an offshoot of one of the most important motorcycle dealerships in the Netherlands—is located just 50 kilometers south of Assen. The highly decorated northern outfit will celebrate twenty-five years of competition, marked by repeated wins and titles, including in Superbike during James Toseland’s glory days.

Casadei solid too, the points leader lags behind

Right behind Zaccone is another of our riders, Mattia Casadei. He’ll start from the third row in seventh. Tough qualifying for Jaume Masia, only ninth. For the Spanish World Championship leader, a high-tension opening battle is in store.

Cardelus takes a heavy hit 

In the opening minutes of Superpole, Xavi Cardelus was launched off under acceleration at the final chicane. The Yamaha shot into the air and the impact with the ground—rider included—was very violent. The 28-year-old from Andorra immediately opened his visor and remained conscious throughout. The medics treated him at length on track: fortunately there’s no head injury, only a back contusion that won’t prevent him from returning for Race 1. The session was immediately red-flagged and resumed after about a fifteen-minute wait.

Read also

Supersport Portimao: From China with fury—ZXMoto, what a double win!Supersport Portimao: From China with fury—ZXMoto, what a double win!
Supersport Portimao Race 1: ZXMoto makes history, now the Chinese winSupersport Portimao Race 1: ZXMoto makes history, now the Chinese win
Supersport

byPaolo Gozzi

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