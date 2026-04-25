Rider market: Diggia puts Ducati and VR46 in check

Fabio Di Giannantonio in Jerez confirms he’s going through a golden moment aboard the Ducati Desmosedici. The VR46 team rider sets the second-fastest time on Friday and looks with greater optimism toward the MotoGP rider market session. He’s currently not using the latest aerodynamic evolutions of the GP26 and is sticking to his own path, which so far is proving to be the right one.

A Ducati without the latest updates

Well, I think we should clarify a few things. Let’s just say our bike is powerful. It has a strong front end and great rear grip. It’s a powerful bike,” Fabio explained. The Roman rider managed to set the fastest time in the first practice session and ended the day very close to the top. For Di Giannantonio, a competitive Ducati but different from those of Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia. Why doesn’t his bike have the most recent components? “,” Fabio explained.

Far from being a complaint, the Italian wanted to convey confidence in the bike he currently has. His message was clear: the base of the bike works, and Friday’s performance proves it. There are details to refine, and the weak points are known. “I’d like to have more feedback from the front tire so I can push harder, especially when the pressure drops. With the rear wheel, when you push to the limit, you can make mistakes and overstress the tire. But overall, the bike is great and I’m very happy.”

The gap with Aprilia

Feeling with the front end remains crucial, especially on a circuit like Jerez, where precision on corner entry makes a significant difference. It will be a key MotoGP weekend to understand how big the gap is between Aprilia and Ducati, or whether it might have closed. “I think they still have something extra,” admitted “Diggia.” “When you’re a bit behind, it’s easy for the gap to grow because you have to push the bike more.”

Monday will be a crucial MotoGP test day for the evolution of the GP26, the latest prototype with a 1000cc engine. “They’ve introduced some updates, but I’m not testing them at the moment. It’s very easy to lose your bearings during a race weekend if you start trying new things. We’ll have Monday to do that.”

Market developments

Right now results matter… and they drive the market. Fabio Di Giannantonio has asked for a salary increase and a full-factory bike for next season, buoyed by interest from the official KTM team. The Mattighofen manufacturer is considering pairing him with Alex Marquez for 2027–2028, since the Vinales deal seems to have fallen through. New options are opening up for the Roman standard-bearer, and the coming weeks will be crucial in defining his future. A return of Luca Marini to VR46 cannot be ruled out, in the event of market crossovers that are not yet foreseeable…