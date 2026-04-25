MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Rider market: Diggia puts Ducati and VR46 in check

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 25 April 2026 at 09:38
Fabio Di Giannantonio (2)
Fabio Di Giannantonio in Jerez confirms he’s going through a golden moment aboard the Ducati Desmosedici. The VR46 team rider sets the second-fastest time on Friday and looks with greater optimism toward the MotoGP rider market session. He’s currently not using the latest aerodynamic evolutions of the GP26 and is sticking to his own path, which so far is proving to be the right one.

A Ducati without the latest updates

The Roman rider managed to set the fastest time in the first practice session and ended the day very close to the top. For Di Giannantonio, a competitive Ducati but different from those of Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia. Why doesn’t his bike have the most recent components? “Well, I think we should clarify a few things. Let’s just say our bike is powerful. It has a strong front end and great rear grip. It’s a powerful bike,” Fabio explained.
Far from being a complaint, the Italian wanted to convey confidence in the bike he currently has. His message was clear: the base of the bike works, and Friday’s performance proves it. There are details to refine, and the weak points are known. “I’d like to have more feedback from the front tire so I can push harder, especially when the pressure drops. With the rear wheel, when you push to the limit, you can make mistakes and overstress the tire. But overall, the bike is great and I’m very happy.”

The gap with Aprilia

Feeling with the front end remains crucial, especially on a circuit like Jerez, where precision on corner entry makes a significant difference. It will be a key MotoGP weekend to understand how big the gap is between Aprilia and Ducati, or whether it might have closed. “I think they still have something extra,” admitted “Diggia.” “When you’re a bit behind, it’s easy for the gap to grow because you have to push the bike more.”
Monday will be a crucial MotoGP test day for the evolution of the GP26, the latest prototype with a 1000cc engine. “They’ve introduced some updates, but I’m not testing them at the moment. It’s very easy to lose your bearings during a race weekend if you start trying new things. We’ll have Monday to do that.”

Market developments

Right now results matter… and they drive the market. Fabio Di Giannantonio has asked for a salary increase and a full-factory bike for next season, buoyed by interest from the official KTM team. The Mattighofen manufacturer is considering pairing him with Alex Marquez for 2027–2028, since the Vinales deal seems to have fallen through. New options are opening up for the Roman standard-bearer, and the coming weeks will be crucial in defining his future. A return of Luca Marini to VR46 cannot be ruled out, in the event of market crossovers that are not yet foreseeable…

Read also

Yamaha's ordeal continues, Quartararo: "The same lap times as six years agoYamaha's ordeal continues, Quartararo: "The same lap times as six years ago
Alex Marquez gets his own place: "I'll always be Marc's younger brother"Alex Marquez gets his own place: "I'll always be Marc's younger brother"
Fabio Di Giannantonio

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Jerez
MotoGP

MotoGP Jerez Qualifying: Marquez snatches pole from Zarco, Bezzecchi 4th

25 April 2026
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia wrecks a Ducati: the tweak that could save him at Jerez surfaces

25 April 2026
Alex Marquez
MotoGP

Alex Marquez gets his own place: "I'll always be Marc's younger brother"

25 April 2026

More news

veijer-moto2-jerez

Surprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the pace

Road Racing
quiles-moto3-jerez

Quiles untouchable: Moto3 pole at Jerez sends a clear message, disaster for Pini

Road Racing
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Jerez

MotoGP Jerez Qualifying: Marquez snatches pole from Zarco, Bezzecchi 4th

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia wrecks a Ducati: the tweak that could save him at Jerez surfaces

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez gets his own place: "I'll always be Marc's younger brother"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marquez puts the pressure on the Aprilia riders: the responses from Bezzecchi and Martin

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

Quartararo takes another swipe at Yamaha: "The M1 V4 has no potential"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Jerez

Jerez GP, Marc Marquez doesn't feel like a podium contender: "Here's my biggest problem"

MotoGP
Bagnaia Pecco MotoGP Jerez Crash

Spanish GP, Practice results: Alex Marquez flies at Jerez; Bagnaia crashes and bounces back

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP Jerez Spagna

Jorge Martin penalized at Jerez: penalty imposed for impeding Alex Marquez

MotoGP

Loading