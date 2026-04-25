A difficult Friday for Bagnaia in Jerez, but the Q2 target was achieved: a crash prevented him from testing an important new feature.

Sixth fastest for Francesco Bagnaia in the MotoGP pre-qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix, which means he won’t have to start from Q1 and can thus avoid an early hassle that could jeopardize the weekend. Ducati is competitive at Jerez, but the three-time world champion encountered several difficulties between FP1 and Practice: under braking and corner entry he still isn’t particularly effective, even with the Desmosedici GP26. Despite adjustments made compared to the much-debated GP25, the 2024 feeling hasn’t returned.

MotoGP Spain, Bagnaia’s situation at Jerez

Pecco is disappointed about the crash at the start of pre-qualifying, as it heavily damaged his Ducati and prevented him from trying a solution that could have been a big help: "FP1 was so-so - he told Sky Sport MotoGP - but you always have to compare with your own bike, and I have to say that here there’s Diggia who manages to ride consistently fast and Alex who has found himself again. Marc and I were fairly similar in pace in the morning, we complained about much the same things. In the afternoon I started with a change that Alex is also using, but I immediately destroyed that bike and couldn’t test it as we should have. A pity, because it could have given us a nice boost. We’ll try it again on Saturday; it will certainly help."

For the rest of the afternoon session he used the second Desmosedici GP26 available in the garage and in the end managed a time that put him in the top 10: "It was still important to understand a few things and, despite using a less-than-ideal bike, I was able to have a pace similar to the fast riders. That’s important. The time attack was a bit chaotic, but it was crucial to be up front."

Pecco and the issues with the Ducati Desmosedici GP26

The three-time world champion again described the limits he’s facing on the 2026-spec Ducati, noting that when the tires wear it becomes difficult to manage: "What I complain about most are braking and entry, I struggle to stop the bike and especially to make it turn when I release the brakes. As long as you have fresh rubber, you push, hold it there, and you manage; as soon as the tire drops, you have to make the bike turn with the rear and there you have no weapons. In a race situation you fall behind, you can’t get closer, because since you can’t make it turn you get on the gas early and finish the tire. This has been my biggest difficulty since last year."

Despite the great work done by the Borgo Panigale team, certain difficulties remain, although Bagnaia still sees an improvement compared to 2025: "I have to say that at least this year the bike is more honest on the front end, which helps a bit more in identifying a setup improvement. Last year, on the other hand, I was really struggling because I never felt the front."

The crash in Practice at Jerez: what happened

Sometimes a crash creates difficulties in regaining feeling and speed; it can have an effect. Pecco explained what happened at Turn 1 in Jerez at the start of pre-qualifying (video HERE): "A good smack... When I know why I crashed, it becomes easier for me to get back on track and push. There I was on the out lap, I braked quite hard because I had Alex in front of me. He was still calmly getting up to speed, and I found myself having to brake a bit more aggressively, the front wasn’t ready and it tucked fairly early. And I disintegrated the bike..."

An avoidable crash, but it didn’t affect him. We’ll see if today, by also trying something different on his Desmosedici, he’ll be more competitive. He’s taken wins and podiums at Jerez in the past; it’s a good track for him and Ducati. The situation isn’t what it was in the 2021-2022-2023-2024 quadrennium, but there’s still time to make concrete steps forward.