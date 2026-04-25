MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

MotoGP Jerez Qualifying: Marquez snatches pole from Zarco, Bezzecchi 4th

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Saturday, 25 April 2026 at 11:42
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Jerez
Marquez-Zarco duel for P1, the Ducati rider edges it: here’s how today’s MotoGP Qualifying went at Jerez.
Qualifying for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix ends with pole position for Marc Marquez, the best of the bunch in the mixed conditions of MotoGP Q2 at Jerez. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider beat a fantastic Johann Zarco on the LCR Honda by 140 thousandths. Joining them on the front row is Fabio Di Giannantonio with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team’s Desmosedici GP26.

MotoGP Jerez: how Q1 went

The two riders who managed to progress from Q1 to Q2 were Johann Zarco and Pedro Acosta, who from the start of the session looked the fastest on a wet Jerez track. They made the difference over everyone else—just consider that third place Brad Binder was 925 thousandths behind the Frenchman from the LCR Honda team. Lining up alongside the KTM rider will be the HRC Hondas of Joan Mir and Luca Marini.
Fabio Quartararo (2025 poleman) will start from seventeenth on the grid, while Franco Morbidelli from eighteenth and Toprak Razgatlioglu from nineteenth. The Turk from the Prima Pramac Yamaha team had a promising FP2, complete with a “Marc Marquez-style” miracle save, but then in Q1 he couldn’t be competitive on his M1.
Q2 started late because Morbidelli’s Ducati dropped oil and the track had to be cleaned. Overall asphalt conditions remained damp, making rain tires mandatory for the restart.

2026 Spanish GP: Q2 results

Front row Marquez-Zarco-Di Giannantonio, with the second row led by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi. Lining up next to the MotoGP championship leader will be Alex Marquez (who crashed at Turn 9) and Pedro Acosta. Seventh time for Jorge Martin, who crashed at Turn 1 with 4 minutes left in Qualifying. Remember that the 2024 MotoGP champion will have to serve a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race. Eighth time for Enea Bastianini on the Tech3 KTM, just ahead of Raul Fernandez on the Trackhouse Aprilia.
Only tenth for Pecco Bagnaia, who couldn’t find feeling and speed in this morning’s conditions at Jerez. We’ll see what the asphalt is like for the Sprint (start at 3:00 p.m.), while for Sunday’s full-distance race it seems certain it will be dry.
MOTOGP SPAIN 2026, JEREZ QUALIFYING RESULTS: TIMES, STANDINGS AND GRID
MotoGP Jerez 2026 starting grid

Read also

Pecco Bagnaia wrecks a Ducati: the tweak that could save him at Jerez surfacesPecco Bagnaia wrecks a Ducati: the tweak that could save him at Jerez surfaces
Rider market: Diggia puts Ducati and VR46 in checkRider market: Diggia puts Ducati and VR46 in check
Marc Marquez

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia wrecks a Ducati: the tweak that could save him at Jerez surfaces

25 April 2026
Fabio Di Giannantonio (2)
MotoGP

Rider market: Diggia puts Ducati and VR46 in check

25 April 2026
Alex Marquez
MotoGP

Alex Marquez gets his own place: "I'll always be Marc's younger brother"

25 April 2026

More news

veijer-moto2-jerez

Surprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the pace

Road Racing
quiles-moto3-jerez

Quiles untouchable: Moto3 pole at Jerez sends a clear message, disaster for Pini

Road Racing
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia wrecks a Ducati: the tweak that could save him at Jerez surfaces

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio (2)

Rider market: Diggia puts Ducati and VR46 in check

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez gets his own place: "I'll always be Marc's younger brother"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marquez puts the pressure on the Aprilia riders: the responses from Bezzecchi and Martin

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

Quartararo takes another swipe at Yamaha: "The M1 V4 has no potential"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Jerez

Jerez GP, Marc Marquez doesn't feel like a podium contender: "Here's my biggest problem"

MotoGP
Bagnaia Pecco MotoGP Jerez Crash

Spanish GP, Practice results: Alex Marquez flies at Jerez; Bagnaia crashes and bounces back

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP Jerez Spagna

Jorge Martin penalized at Jerez: penalty imposed for impeding Alex Marquez

MotoGP

Loading