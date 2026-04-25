Sprint race won by Marquez, who had slid off when the rain arrived: all-Ducati podium, factory Aprilias retired.

Sensational MotoGP sprint at Jerez. Marc Marquez prevails after crashing when the rain came. After switching bikes to one with rain tires, he made the difference and took the victory. Also on the podium were Pecco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli.

In the points as well: Brad Binder, Fabio Di Giannantonio , Raul Fernandez, Fabio Quartararo, Johann Zarco and Luca Marini. The race started in dry conditions on slicks, then the rain came and shook things up, sending everyone in for a bike change. A sprint to forget for Alex Marquez and the factory Aprilia riders, Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, all retired.

MotoGP Spain 2026: the lap-by-lap of the sprint race at Jerez

Lap 1: Marc Marquez holds the lead off the start, followed by Zarco, Alex Marquez, Martin, Diggia, Acosta, Fernandez, Binder and Bastianini. Terrible start for Bezzecchi, down to fifteenth.

Lap 2: Martin runs way wide at turn 1 and rejoins in last place. Aprilia disaster. Marc Marquez still on top with about 1s over the chasers. Alex passes Zarco and takes second place.

Lap 3: Martin returns to the box, retirement. Marc has 7 tenths over Alex. Di Giannantonio is on Zarco’s tail, great duel between the two. Just behind are Fernandez, Acosta and Bastianini. In the points also Aldeguer and Binder. Bagnaia fifteenth, ahead of Bezzecchi.

Lap 4: 6 tenths between Marc and Alex, while Diggia has passed Zarco, who is then also overtaken by Fernandez.

Lap 5: IT’S DRIZZLING. Alex is 3 tenths behind Marc. Zarco-Acosta duel for fifth place, then Bastianini slips past Pedro.

Lap 6: Alex Marquez is glued to Marc, seems to have more pace. Di Giannantonio is getting closer and closer to the two brothers.

Lap 7: Diggia is less than a second from Alex, who’s trying to figure out where to pass. In the points also Fernandez, Zarco, Bastianini, Acosta, Aldeguer and Binder. Bezzecchi thirteenth, Bagnaia sixteenth. ALEX PASSES MARC!

Lap 8: THE RAIN GETS HEAVIER, lap times rise due to the rain, teams have the bikes with wet tires ready in the pits. RAZGATLIOGLU AND SAVADORI DOWN, the Turk slid and took Sava with him. MARC MARQUEZ DOWN AT TURN 13! He returns to the box to switch to the bike with rain tires. Others try it too, including Binder, Bagnaia, Rins, Morbidelli and A. Fernandez.

Lap 9 – ALEX MARQUEZ CRASHES IN SECTOR 3! Diggia leads the MotoGP Sprint at Jerez, but it’s raining and conditions aren’t right to continue on slicks. He heads in along with the other riders. ACOSTA DOWN AS WELL, then restarts.

Lap 10: Aldeguer leads the Sprint on slick tires. Then come Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Morbidelli, Di Giannantonio, Binder, R. Fernandez. The factory Ducati riders get past Aldeguer, then Marquez moves ahead of Bagnaia! BEZZECCHI DOWN, MIR TOO.

Lap 11: Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Diggia, Binder, R. Fernandez, Quartararo, Marini and Bastianini make up the points zone of the sprint race.

Lap 12 (FINAL): Marquez pulls over 1 second clear of Bagnaia. Morbidelli is third, while Diggia is under pressure from Binder. Bastianini overtaken by Rins and Zarco, drops to eleventh.

Marc Marquez triumphs ahead of Bagnaia and Morbidelli. Binder pips Di Giannantonio.

MOTOGP JEREZ 2026, SPRINT RESULTS: FINISH ORDER AND FINAL STANDINGS