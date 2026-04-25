Morbidelli takes advantage of the rain and snatches third place in the sprint race: after crossing the finish line, beautiful words from the VR46 rider.

The start of the 2026 season hasn’t been easy, and there’s a real risk he could be left off the 2027 MotoGP grid, so for Franco Morbidelli today’s result is a real breath of fresh air. Climbing onto the third step of the podium in the Sprint at Jerez gives him a nice injection of confidence, even though Sunday’s race will still be tough, as he starts 18th on a track where overtaking isn’t easy. The rain that fell this afternoon shuffled the deck a bit and allowed him to take the checkered flag with a big smile.

MotoGP Jerez 2026, Sprint Race: Morbidelli’s joy

It’s worth noting that no one had ever taken a sprint medal starting from 18th or worse, so it’s a record for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 rider. Speaking to Sky Sport MotoGP, he made a beautiful dedication: "I want to dedicate this record and this comeback to all those who are suffering, all those who feel lesser, those who are at a disadvantage, who feel in difficulty or inadequate. It’s not true—I want to tell them it’s not true and that you have to keep pushing and hoping, because the chance will come and the opportunities are there for everyone. My thoughts go to them in this moment of difficulty for me, with this result that came out of nowhere."

What does it take to handle tough race moments like today’s? Morbidelli answered: "It takes a lot of clarity, luck, and Idalo Gavira, our coach. He has a great eye for these conditions and talks to us about them a lot. When they arrive, thanks to him I’m more relaxed and calm."

The last lap certainly brought some tension and pressure, not wanting to lose the podium, even if he actually had a safety margin over those behind: "I was very afraid of the run through the final corner; I didn’t know who was behind me or how far back they were, but I shut all the doors anyway." He did well not to make mistakes and claimed an important result, as he waits for Sunday’s long race and updates about his future.