MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Pirelli and Michelin like Coca-Cola and Pepsi: "We won't make square tires

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 09 June 2026 at 10:10
Pirelli gomme
MotoGP is preparing for a radical change that will come into effect in 2027. Manufacturers have long been working on new 850cc engine prototypes with significantly scaled-back aerodynamics. But perhaps the biggest novelty to focus on is the change of tire supplier, with Pirelli stepping in to replace Michelin.

Pirelli will opt for two compounds

Pirelli entered the Moto2 and Moto3 World Championships as the tire supplier in 2024, replacing Dunlop. It will debut in MotoGP next season, with a contract valid until 2031. From the very first year in the premier class, the goal is to make a winning debut, as happened in the lower categories. Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli’s Moto Racing Director, is ready for the big challenge. “Pirelli in MotoGP? We won’t be making square tires,” he said with irony and provocation in an interview with ‘AS’. “Records are important, but not only that. Our competitors are in the paddock in a different way than we will be. We offer riders two tire solutions, and they can use the compound they choose from practice through to the race.”

Pirelli raises the stakes

Founded in 1872, Pirelli can boast a long and significant tradition, both on the road and on the track, with two and four wheels. In 1982 the manufacturer produced the first radial tire; Michelin followed suit a few months later. “We’re like Coca-Cola and Pepsi,” Barbier joked. The entry into MotoGP coincides with the technical and mechanical evolution of the bikes.
A challenge within a challenge that Pirelli did not hesitate to accept. “We have a different way of building tires and we will not follow the same philosophy as the others. Even if I could cut open a Michelin tire, I wouldn’t copy it. We will continue to work in the same place, at the factory in Germany where we produce all our racing tires. It’s in Breuberg, an hour from Frankfurt.

Waiting for 2027...

Michelin has been in the premier class for 11 years, so manufacturers will have to deal with a different tire. Private testing has already been underway for some time, also drawing on Pirelli’s extensive experience in SBK. “The key now is to understand the bike and do 140 kilometers of racing, but we are already working very well with the manufacturers,” continued Giorgio Barbier. “So far we’ve carried out tests in spring and winter conditions and now, with the heat, we have a very important testing season ahead to prepare the tires. That’s the job for now. Whether we’re the best or the most important part, I can’t say. But obviously, understanding the tires well is fundamental.”

Read also

MotoGP shake-up: Miller clears Martin, revolution on the wayMotoGP shake-up: Miller clears Martin, revolution on the way
Pecco Bagnaia: "Never play poker with Marquez"Pecco Bagnaia: "Never play poker with Marquez"
If you like the content from our news outlet, you can select it as your preferred source by clicking HERE
Pirelli

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Incidente MotoGP
MotoGP

MotoGP shake-up: Miller clears Martin, revolution on the way

09 June 2026
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia: "Never play poker with Marquez"

08 June 2026
Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: "Victory came at a high price

08 June 2026

More news

motocross-montevarchi-mxgp-confermato

Controversy laid to rest: MXGP of Italy confirmed, countdown to the return to Montevarchi

Motocross
Incidente MotoGP

MotoGP shake-up: Miller clears Martin, revolution on the way

MotoGP
guadagnini-mxgp-infortunio-operazione

MXGP, Guadagnini talks about the surgery: 'Shoulder at 50% for two years, now I'm starting over'

Motocross
munoz-moto3-injury

Moto3, Munoz Undergoes Surgery After Serious Crash in Hungary: Intact GP Update

Road Racing
Iker Lecuona Nadia Gresini

Lecuona earns applause in MotoGP: now he wants to put ‘King’ Bulega in check in WorldSBK

Superbike

Popular articles

moto3-crash-gara-ungheria

Moto3, late scare at Balaton Park: massive crash and red flag, the situation

Road Racing
munoz-crash-moto3-ungheria

Shocking Moto3 crash, David Munoz in hospital: how is the Intact GP rider?

Road Racing
motogp-crash-gp-ungheria

MotoGP chaos in Hungary, another crash at the start: a 'push' toward a revamped grid?

MotoGP
aprilia-rivola-martin-motogp

Martin apologizes, but Rivola erupts: "Not worthy of a world champion"

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Jorge Martin severely penalized: the official decision after the Hungarian GP crash

MotoGP

Loading