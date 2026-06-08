Pecco Bagnaia: "Never play poker with Marquez"

Pecco Bagnaia saved face in Hungary, securing his third consecutive podium of the MotoGP season. The factory Ducati rider climbed from fifth on the grid to third at the Balaton Park circuit, capitalizing on the crash triggered by Jorge Martin at Turn 1. But the light at the end of the tunnel is still a long way off.

A “lucky” podium

The two-time MotoGP champion had been complaining of issues with the Ducati GP26 since Friday’s free practice. He lacked rear-end confidence on his Desmosedici, especially in the left-handers. Not to mention that the Hungarian circuit doesn’t suit his riding style. Third place is a great result, but with the feeling that the podium doesn’t truly reflect his current level. With a touch of irony and self-criticism, he analyzed his performance at Balaton Park. "I don’t even know what I’m doing here… luckily I managed to get by a bit at the start."

The rider from Chivasso emerged unscathed from the opening melee. "It wasn’t a good start and by the time I reached the first braking point I was already a bit behind. I saw that Martin couldn’t stop his bike and he went down along with others. I lost positions, but then I made them back and found myself in third. I tried to follow the top two, but after five or six laps I realized I had no chance."

The massive crash at the start

The asphalt was on the limit because of the heat. I was lucky to avoid the fall. I don’t think Jorge braked too hard; I think his front wheel locked and he couldn’t control it. In my opinion, the blame lies more with the asphalt than the rider." Did that incident affect his race? "Yes, but then I made up positions quickly and from that point on I just tried to manage the situation." The incident shortly after the start became the talking point of the day. What does Bagnaia think? "." Did that incident affect his race? "."

The problems with the Ducati continue

The third step of the podium doesn’t fully satisfy Pecco, who is grappling with countless difficulties on corner entry and through the chicane. "I had issues with the right side of the front tire; I was losing a lot of grip and couldn’t brake decisively. I didn’t have a good feeling all weekend. I focused on holding third by creating a gap to those behind, but it wasn’t what I wanted… We’re still not where we want to be." And he admits: "The podium came more due to circumstances than out of genuine conviction."

The win went to his teammate, almost unexpectedly given his still-precarious physical condition. "I’d never play poker with Marquez… he’s been here for many years and knows how to set expectations. We already knew he would be the strongest here, and he will be at Brno and Assen too."