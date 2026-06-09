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Controversy laid to rest: MXGP of Italy confirmed, countdown to the return to Montevarchi

Motocross
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 09 June 2026 at 11:32
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Risk averted: the Miravalle circuit will once again host the MXGP Motocross World Championship, with work underway for a grand return.
Work in progress, a complaint filed with the Regional Administrative Court (TAR), controversies spilling over into politics... But the Miravalle motocross track in Montevarchi continues to spruce itself up to welcome the MXGP Motocross World Championship. Doubts and alarms have been swept away and, barring incredible (and now unlikely) twists, the Italian GP is confirmed as scheduled. The organizational machine is moving ahead without further hitches, so the appointment will be for the weekend of June 20–21 at the Arezzo facility, a major return for the first time since 2006. At the forefront is Moto Club Brilli Peri, alongside the Ministry for Sport and Youth and local institutions, with support from Infront Moto Racing internationally and from BPROM in Italy.

Countdown to motocross in Montevarchi

The Tuscan track is undergoing a major modernization with a clear goal: to meet world off-road standards. It’s not just about the next MXGP round, but a long-term commitment to firmly restore the Miravalle facility to international-level motocross. Extensive groundwork has been carried out, the average track width increased to 10 meters, and a new layout has been designed, with a FIM inspection to approve it. But it’s not only about the track itself: two internal emergency rooms compliant with current regulations, circuit-wide Wi-Fi to improve communications and services, a new perimeter service road to connect the entire course and thus improve safety and logistics, and new surveillance cameras at sensitive points.
"Our goal wasn’t simply to redo the track, but to create a modern, welcoming, and functional environment", said Simone Vanzi, President of Moto Club Brilli Peri, to 5secondi.net. "Parking won’t be an issue, and anyone arriving by camper will find a dedicated area. We’ve also planted 35 new trees, created green areas, and removed several architectural barriers to make Miravalle more accessible and inclusive. We’ve also introduced numerous quality upgrades that represent standards of excellence at the European level." The Tuscan facility is therefore going all out to return in top form for the 2026 MXGP Motocross World Championship: in two weeks the riders will arrive (local rider Ferruccio Zanchi will certainly be the most closely watched), and a strong turnout from the public is expected.

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MXGP

byDiana Tamantini

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