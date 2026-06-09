Di Giannantonio has his Barcelona finger injury treated, problem solved for the VR46 rider

Fabio Di Giannantonio underwent medical treatment for the finger injured in Barcelona; his presence in Brno is not in doubt.

The finger injured in the Acosta–Marquez crash in Catalonia has been tended to. Fabio Di Giannantonio, struck by a bouncing tire from the shattered Gresini Ducati during the pile-up, suffered a minor injury to the little finger on his left hand, but still managed to get going again, contesting that round as well as the following ones at Mugello and Balaton Park (unwittingly involved in the multi-bike crash at the start, then restarting and finishing the GP). However, yesterday the VR46 rider underwent a minor procedure specifically for that finger, which apparently had been far from fine all this time.

His participation in Brno, in the Czech Republic, is not at risk; he will line up as usual, this time with one less problem. Despite the time that has passed, his finger was anything but okay, a fact that casts new light on what he has shown on track even in the aforementioned GPs. Fabio Di Giannantonio is putting together a great start to the season, often a leading protagonist, seemingly despite a few minor physical issues. Now the focus is on recovery; we’ll see how he restarts next week at the Automotodrom Brno, but here in the meantime is the statement released by the team regarding the minor procedure.

The VR46 statement

Fabio Di Giannantonio underwent a surgical dressing of the dermis of the fifth finger of his left hand yesterday afternoon at UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital in Rome.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Ornelli with the aim of treating the injury sustained in the accident that occurred during the race in Barcelona.

The recovery plan provides that the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team rider will take part regularly in next week’s Czech Republic GP.