Alex Marquez leads Marc by 45 thousandths in the morning mini-session at Jerez, Bezzecchi 4th and first Aprilia. The GP schedule.

The Marquez brothers kick off Spanish GP Sunday in the best way, topping a warm-up session with an incredibly tight classification in terms of gaps. After the twists and thrills of the Sprint , MotoGP was back in action this morning for the usual 10 minutes of Warm Up, the last chance to try something that could be useful for the long afternoon race. If on Saturday the riders had to deal with the rain factor, today in Jerez the forecast is sunny and they’re running in dry track conditions.

MotoGP Spain, the Warm Up

The sun is shining in Jerez, but more flag-to-flag rehearsals aren’t missing after what happened yesterday. The Marquez brothers quickly jump to the front, with Alex ahead of Marc, and the younger one stays in charge to the checkered flag, with no fewer than 20 riders covered by less than a second! It’s also interesting to note the tire choices for this session: the majority opted for the medium, except Savadori with a double soft. Other exceptions are Augusto Fernandez, Moreira, and Di Giannantonio with a soft front, while Bagnaia is the only one with a soft rear. Clues for the 14:00 race?

Also remember today’s penalties: Long Lap for Toprak Razgatlioglu for the Sprint incident with Savadori, then Joan Mir with a double Long Lap for ignoring the marshals’ instructions after his crash (black flag with orange disc for a damaged bike), and finally Jorge Martin is demoted three positions for impeding Alex Marquez.

Schedule for 04/26

Live on Sky Sport

11:00 Moto3 Race – 19 laps

12:15 Moto2 Race – 21 laps

14:00 MotoGP Race – 25 laps