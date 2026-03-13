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SBK Portimao Test, Final Standings: Sam Lowes Edges Vierge, van der Mark Top BMW Rider

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 13 March 2026 at 19:03
Sam Lowes Superbike Test SBK
Superbike test in Portugal wrapped up: Sam Lowes leads with the only Panigale V4 R on track, followed by Yamaha and Bimota.
The extra test day at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve has concluded and, fortunately, there were no weather-related hiccups. The Superbike teams present were able to carry out their planned work programs and can leave Portimão with more information to leverage at the next round in Portugal (March 27–29) and throughout the rest of the championship. The best time was set by Sam Lowes in 1:40.473 with the Elf Marc VDS team’s Ducati Panigale V4 R. A total of 60 laps for the only Ducati rider on track today. His physical condition is improving after the injury suffered at the Australia round.

Superbike Test Portimão: Marc VDS Ducati ahead of Yamaha, Bimota, and BMW

Just 2 thousandths behind Lowes is the Yamaha R1 of Xavi Vierge, who completed 74 highly productive laps to get to know the Iwata machine even better after four years with the Honda HRC WorldSBK team. Third fastest is the Bimota KB998 Rimini ridden by Alex Lowes, 141 thousandths off the top: he was 8 thousandths quicker than on Monday, when he finished ahead of everyone. Next come the BMW M 1000 RRs of Michael van der Mark, Miguel Oliveira, and Danilo Petrucci, all very close. Even though the Dutch test rider is in front, it was a crucial day for the factory BMW Motorrad riders to build more confidence with the bike. They racked up many laps, improved on Monday’s times, and will certainly leave Portimão with clearer ideas.
Seventh today for Axel Bassani on the other KB998 Rimini of the Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team, 653 thousandths off Sam Lowes. Behind him is fellow Italian Andrea Locatelli with the Pata Maxus Yamaha R1, 1.273 seconds from the top. This day proved useful for everyone, and now there’s great anticipation to see what will happen in the second round of the 2026 Superbike calendar, which will take place right at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve.
Superbike WorldSBK Portimão Test Standings

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Sam Lowes

byMatteo Bellan

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