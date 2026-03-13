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Farewell to Roberto Lunadei: former rider and mechanic in Grand Prix motorcycle racing dies in a tragic accident

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Friday, 13 March 2026 at 19:02
Roberto Lunadei
He was an extraordinary person, and everyone said so, everyone thought so. Roberto Lunadei, simply “Luna” to everyone, was an excellent rider who achieved less than he deserved. He later became an extremely respected mechanic in the MotoGP paddock, particularly in Moto2. The news of his death hits like a brutal punch that knocks you out.
Roberto Lunadei died in a tragic road accident in the early afternoon of Friday, March 13, along Via Marecchiese in the province of Rimini. He was riding a KTM that collided head-on with a Ford Focus traveling in the opposite direction. He was violently thrown onto the asphalt and died instantly. The exact dynamics are currently under investigation by the Rimini Municipal Police.
Roberto Lunadei, born in Rimini on September 25, 1983, was one of the many kids raised on piadina and engines. At 11 he finished third in the Italian Minimoto Championship and was later chosen by Stefano Morri and Damiano Evangelisti as a rider for the nascent Bike Service team. In 2000 he made his debut in the Millenium Cup and the Aprilia RS 250 Challenge. Alongside him was also Massimo Roccoli, his dearest lifelong friend. Roccoli-Lunadei were inseparable. Together they clinched their first victories in various trophies. In 2002 “Luna” reached the CIV and made his debut in the European Superstock Championship.
He later raced for the 44 Racing Team. Christian Barboni, a rider and the son of one of the two owners, had died in a road accident, and they asked him to race with his bike. He competed with that team for several seasons, taking part in the European Stock 600, the CIV Superstock 1000, the CIV Supersport, the Coppa Italia, and various trophies.
He then began working as a mechanic at Gas Racing and later moved to VFT Racing in the World Supersport Championship. From there, the step to the World Championship was short. He initially worked at Tasca Racing, then at Team Italtrans, where he celebrated Enea Bastianini’s Moto2 World Title. He was still working in the World Championship’s Moto2 class with a top-tier outfit.

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