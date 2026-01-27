VR46 puts pressure on Ducati: two 'top' names for 2027

Valentino Rossi ’s VR46 team wants to wash away the stain of the 2025 MotoGP season, which ended without a win and with only a handful of podiums. Despite having a factory-spec Ducati in the garage, the Tavullia outfit fell short of expectations and doesn’t have many excuses—aside from a rider line-up that will change next year.

VR46 pressing Ducati

Fabio Di Giannantonio is on his way out, and it will be complicated to find an open seat in MotoGP. Franco Morbidelli’s future is uncertain—he’s a longtime student of the VR46 Riders Academy and a long-time friend of team owner Valentino Rossi . But in the World Championship, results are what matter, and without the right performances, bonds don’t hold... The Doctor has said he knows who he wants in his team next season, without naming names. A message interpreted as a way to put pressure on Borgo Panigale.

According to early rumors, the VR46 team is looking for two riders, not just one. They will also have to renew their partnership with Ducati… or change course. The Tavullia squad has a multi-year agreement with the Emilia-based brand set in 2025. But Valentino Rossi retained the option to terminate the contract at the end of 2026, allowing him to keep his hands in the game ahead of a rider market that is already buzzing behind the scenes.

Two top names for VR46

VR46 wants to be at the top of the MotoGP championship, but two high-caliber riders are needed to reach certain goals. Their most recent victories date back to 2023, when Marco Bezzecchi won in Argentina, France, and India. With no emerging young Italian star ready to step up within the team, Rossi has hinted he wants a marquee name (which Ducati would be expected to pay for). The courtship of Pedro Acosta has been ongoing, although the young Spanish talent wants a factory team seat.