Ducati-Pecco Bagnaia: All Signs Point to a Split

Francesco Bagnaia continues to display utmost calm, despite a less-than-favorable professional moment. After the disappointing 2025 MotoGP season, the Chivasso rider will be walking a tightrope in the upcoming outings. Starting with the tests in Malaysia and Thailand, where he will try to retune himself with the Ducati Desmosedici GP. Meanwhile, no reassuring signals are coming from the top brass in Borgo Panigale.

Bagnaia in the background

Pecco Bagnaia seems closer to a team change than to staying in red. That’s the impression given by Ducati management’s statements during the team presentation in Madonna di Campiglio. From company president Claudio Domenicali to team manager Davide Tardozzi, everyone emphasized that continuing with Marc Marquez was the top priority. Renewing the two-time MotoGP champion’s contract will take time; his performance after a few Grands Prix will need to be assessed. But the rider market is moving fast, and for the Piedmontese it’s inevitable to have an exit strategy at hand.

Ambiguous statements...

“Extending Marc’s contract is a priority for us, just as it was for Pecco when he became world champion. It’s a complex contract and there are many things to consider. But we’re happy with him and he’s happy with us, so we’ll find a solution together,” said Domenicali about renewing reigning champion Marc Marquez.

Team manager Davide Tardozzi admitted: “As soon as we know whether Marc decides to continue or not, we will think about the second rider. One thing is clear: if Marc decides to leave, our priority will be to extend Pecco’s contract.” However, everything points to the multi-time Spanish MotoGP champion continuing with Ducati, at least until 2028. The official announcement could arrive as early as February, before the start of the World Championship.

The financial aspect

Ducati’s clear official stance of prioritizing Marc Marquez has further financial implications. When Marquez joined the factory team in 2025, he did so from a significantly weaker position than he’s in now. That meant accepting the terms and figures offered with practically no negotiation. The situation is completely different now, after dominating last MotoGP season.

At the negotiating table, the nine-time champion has raised his demands (and the figure). And we’re talking about a manufacturer that doesn’t have the same financial clout as Honda or Yamaha. Consequently, the next teammate will have to accept a reasonable sum. In other words, settle for a much more modest offer. Will Bagnaia accept a drastically reduced paycheck?

The Pedro Acosta question mark

Pedro Acosta’s arrival at Ducati now seems almost certain. It’s not yet known whether he will go straight to the factory team or first pass through a satellite team (VR46), as Marc Marquez did with Gresini. Gigi Dall’Igna has clearly expressed the desire to see Acosta on a Desmosedici; it could be an excellent investment also for the post-Marquez era. Massimo Rivola at Aprilia takes the Spaniard’s move to Ducati for granted. On top of that, there’s the full support of the rider, who has long been eager to switch to red. And he would accept any conditions to get on the Desmosedici.

Pecco’s apparent calm