Marc Márquez Crashes in Practice: Tense Moments at the Aspar Circuit

Just over a week before the MotoGP test in Sepang, Marc Marquez continues training aboard the Ducati Panigale. Yesterday, the champion trained at the Circuit Aspar, where he suffered a fall under braking. Fortunately, despite a few anxious moments, he was able to get back up and suffered no consequences.

Crash at the Circuit Aspar

Marc Marquez is aiming for his tenth world title and has been preparing for his return to the track for months, following the Mandalika injury. The Ducati superstar followed a lengthy rehabilitation plan after surgery on his right shoulder and only returned to the track a few weeks ago. Before leaving for Malaysia, he wanted to train again in Valencia. The day started off well, with fine weather, but was cut short due to a crash.

Heading to Sepang

Nothing to worry about for the MotoGP champion—the incident had no consequences. In the coming days he will fly out to better acclimate to the Malaysian climate and prepare to test the Ducati GP26. The Cervera phenomenon skipped the Valencia test last November. He will have three days to fine-tune the new prototype ahead of the next championship, which will begin on February 27 in Thailand. February will also bring the official announcement of his contract renewal with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, to which he will be tied until the end of 2028.

The evolution of the Desmosedici