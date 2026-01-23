MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Marc Márquez Crashes in Practice: Tense Moments at the Aspar Circuit

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 23 January 2026 at 10:35
marc marquez
Just over a week before the MotoGP test in Sepang, Marc Marquez continues training aboard the Ducati Panigale. Yesterday, the champion trained at the Circuit Aspar, where he suffered a fall under braking. Fortunately, despite a few anxious moments, he was able to get back up and suffered no consequences.

Crash at the Circuit Aspar

Marc Marquez is aiming for his tenth world title and has been preparing for his return to the track for months, following the Mandalika injury. The Ducati superstar followed a lengthy rehabilitation plan after surgery on his right shoulder and only returned to the track a few weeks ago. Before leaving for Malaysia, he wanted to train again in Valencia. The day started off well, with fine weather, but was cut short due to a crash.

Heading to Sepang

Nothing to worry about for the MotoGP champion—the incident had no consequences. In the coming days he will fly out to better acclimate to the Malaysian climate and prepare to test the Ducati GP26. The Cervera phenomenon skipped the Valencia test last November. He will have three days to fine-tune the new prototype ahead of the next championship, which will begin on February 27 in Thailand. February will also bring the official announcement of his contract renewal with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, to which he will be tied until the end of 2028.

The evolution of the Desmosedici

In the Sepang test, Marc Marquez will be dealing with a bike not very different from the GP25. During the presentation in Madonna di Campiglio, Gigi Dall'Igna revealed some updates. Regulations do not prevent all engine development. "There are still many free areas, like the fairing, and not all of the engine is completely frozen," said Ducati Corse’s general manager. "There are parts like the exhaust or intake where it’s possible to work, so we studied those options."

Marc Marquez

