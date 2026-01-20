On the day of the Ducati GP26 presentation in Madonna di Campiglio, the topic of the day is Marc Marquez ’s renewal. The MotoGP champion is keeping everyone on edge, but signing the contract is only a matter of time. The Borgo Panigale manufacturer and the Cervera phenomenon have reached an agreement to extend their partnership for another two seasons. Now only the official announcement is missing, which should arrive before the start of the MotoGP World Championship.

A record-breaking year

Contracts are being closed earlier and earlier," By March 1 (Thailand GP) Ducati’s announcement will arrive, or perhaps there will already be white smoke during winter testing. The urgency to finalize the deal reflects a rider market that is moving increasingly quickly. "," Marc Marquez said during the presentation. After eleven seasons in MotoGP with Honda, the Spaniard made the jump to Ducati in 2024, first with Gresini and then with the factory team. In his first year in red he racked up record numbers: eight pole positions, 11 wins, 15 podiums, and 15 Sprint victories.

Ducati is Marc’s priority

If you look at my career, when I’ve been in a team where I felt good, where I felt fast, I try not to move... My first option is to stay with Ducati, but we have to take it step by step." Marc Marquez is now the cornerstone of the Ducati project, at least until 2028. A contract worthy of his stature will be guaranteed, reportedly over 12 million per season, plus win bonuses and money from sponsors. In Madonna di Campiglio the MotoGP champion summed up his intentions in one sentence. "."

It’s just a matter of details now, then the announcement will come. "My renewal with Ducati is now a ‘9 out of 10’." According to some Spanish sources, the deal has already been done and will be made public after the first MotoGP test in Malaysia. Then it will be time to focus on the next goal. "This year I would like to fight for another title. I think we have the responsibility and the pressure to do it."

The tenth world title

The key, according to the rider, is preparation. "We need to try to prepare as best as possible, so that when preparation matches the situation, we’re ready for any problem and we know how to react." Compared to last year, he knows his team and bike perfectly. "We must be ready to fight with Pecco, with Alex, with Bezzecchi, with Aprilia or with KTM."