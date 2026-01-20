MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Ducati hierarchy flipped: Bagnaia the No. 2 rider, contract renewal in doubt

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Tuesday, 20 January 2026 at 10:15
Pecco Bagnaia
The 2026 season will be Bagnaia’s sixth with the official Ducati team, after starting his MotoGP career with the Pramac satellite squad. The Piedmontese rider brought two world titles to Borgo Panigale, came close to a third in 2024, but in 2025 he experienced a downward trend. With Marc Marquez present in the garage, Pecco slipped into the background. It’s a situation he will have to accept and try to overturn. Otherwise, he’ll have to change...

Pecco restarts from testing

Pecco Bagnaia’s new path will begin with the MotoGP test in Sepang, scheduled from February 3 to 5. These will be three crucial days to find the feeling with the Desmosedici GP26, a bike not very different from the GP25 with which he struggled greatly last season. "Testing will be very important. This year I’ll try to do more laps, to focus more on performance. Fortunately, there are fewer new features [on the bike] compared to the past, because it’s the last year of these technical regulations. It will be important to find a good base, a good performance level, and try to maintain it throughout the championship."

The mistakes of 2025

Bagnaia wants to put 2025 behind him, which is essential for looking at 2026 with optimism. He took some time to reflect: "As soon as the championship (2025) ended, I tried to relax a bit and went on vacation with my wife. Then I had enough time to train, reflect on what I got wrong last year, think about my mistakes and what I can improve. I think it was very useful. Usually, in these difficult moments you can learn a lot, and that’s what I’m trying to do."
To rediscover the good old feelings with the Ducati, he will try to lean on Marquez. "Marc will be the benchmark; I’ll try to steal a few secrets from him." And for 2026, he hopes to "fight higher up than last year and make life more difficult for Marquez."

Contract situation

From now until the start of the World Championship, there will be another issue to resolve: the contract. For now, Ducati has focused on Marc Marquez, whose renewal is now a certainty. With Pecco, there will be a wait... "When you have the reigning world champion in the team, keeping him is the most important thing," admitted CEO Claudio Domenicali. The priority is clear: "We’ll start with the champion and then focus on the second rider." A possible arrival of Pedro Acosta in the factory team is to be ruled out. The Spaniard will have to go through a satellite team first, most likely VR46. Otherwise, he will have to opt for another manufacturer...

Is the renewal on the line?

The first outings on track will be crucial for Bagnaia. The two-time MotoGP champion will be required to improve his performance, as Ducati cannot afford to operate at two different speeds. A prestigious brand needs two lead riders. Pecco and Ducati will try to buy time, but the rider market has other needs... "I just want to focus on riding, and then we’ll see what happens. We’ll take it race by race, and then we’ll start talking about the future."

Read also

The MotoGP 850cc engine era has already begun: but will lap times really drop?The MotoGP 850cc engine era has already begun: but will lap times really drop?
Siena, the MotoGP capital: Pramac Racing sets the new trend amid history, music, and Yamaha V4 hopesSiena, the MotoGP capital: Pramac Racing sets the new trend amid history, music, and Yamaha V4 hopes
Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

MotoGP: Marc Marquez and Ducati together through 2028

20 January 2026
Motomondiale: Gran Premio del Venezuela
Stories

History of the Venezuelan Grand Prix in the Motorcycle World Championship: Legends and Champions

19 January 2026

More news

Marc Marquez

MotoGP: Marc Marquez and Ducati together through 2028

MotoGP
Mondiale Superbike

Superbike 2026: Ducati and BMW penalized equally

Superbike
Motomondiale: Gran Premio del Venezuela

History of the Venezuelan Grand Prix in the Motorcycle World Championship: Legends and Champions

Stories
Tommaso Montanari, protagonista alla Dakar 2026

Heroics at the Dakar Rally: Sanders races with a broken bone, Benavides triumphs, Montanari best of the Italians

Road Racing

Popular articles

Aprilia

The MotoGP 850cc engine era has already begun: but will lap times really drop?

Paolo Gozzi Column
Ducati Desmosedici GP26

Ducati Desmosedici GP26: All the Changes Revealed to Keep Winning

MotoGP
MotoGP

Marquez-Acosta-Martin negotiations underway: the first moves in the market

MotoGP
motogp-yamaha-doppia-rivoluzione

Yamaha between a V4 in 2026 and the 2027 regulations: risk or brilliant move?

MotoGP
ducati

Bagnaia–Marquez face-off on the frozen lake; the Spaniard skips the ski race

MotoGP

Loading