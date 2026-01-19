MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bagnaia–Marquez face-off on the frozen lake; the Spaniard skips the ski race

MotoGP
Monday, 19 January 2026 at 19:00
ducati
Madonna di Campiglio: here is the Centenary Ducati; first Bagnaia–Marquez skirmishes this morning on the frozen lake. The Spaniard will skip the Champions’ race on skisHere it is, the Centenary Desmosedici. Even more imposing, with new aerodynamic appendages at the rear, and a bit more white space among the multitude of sponsors the company has earned through records and victories.
"We wanted a bike that would connect us graphically to our past" said CEO Claudio Domenicali just before the unveil. "We took inspiration from the Ducati Gran Sport, known as Marianna, and the Ducati 60, pairing white with the special centenary red. Today we are ideally connected with Berlin as well, where tomorrow the adventure of the new F1 team Revolut Audi begins, in a vision of primacy that is both technological and sporting. This year’s starting point is the 88 consecutive podiums achieved in the top class."

How is Marc Marquez doing?

Right after, the two riders come down the steps of the small theater wrapped in red lights and unveil the machines that don’t disappoint the crowd in attendance. Marc Marquez, the reigning World Champion, speaks. Everyone wants to know about his condition after the right shoulder injury at the Mandalika GP. The 9-time World Champion is reassuring in front of the guests and sponsors, but more cautious in the press conference with journalists. "I’m fine, the step-by-step recovery we planned with the doctors and the team is working, but I’m not at my best and, as a precaution, I won’t take part in tomorrow morning’s Champions’ race on skis." Marc smiles and jokes, but the knock was a hard one.
"The Thailand injury wasn’t minor. I got back to riding little by little: first with the bicycle, then flat track, Supermoto and Track, then two Ducati road bikes, a Panigale V2 and a V4 in Guadassuar, on Aspar Martinez’s circuit. It was the first outing of 2026; I’m getting the feeling back."

Marc, who will you race with in 2027?

The other key question concerns renewing his contract with Ducati for 2027; here the Catalan is more evasive. "Usually, the sporting programs I have with teams last two years; this is my second with Ducati. A year ago here in Madonna di Campiglio, I was much more tense and worried than today. I’m feeling very good at Ducati Corse." So there seems to be great harmony within the team. The distance and rivalry between the riders is evident, even if in front of the microphones they display professionalism and fair play.

"Marquez? He always wants to win"

"To tell you what Marc Marquez is like," says Francesco Bagnaia, "this anecdote is enough. This morning before the presentation, we went out to drive the electric Audis on the frozen lake. I didn’t know the car or the course, so I took it easy.Marc, before getting in, pretended to be worried about the car’s speed and the surface. He set off, did a few laps like a superstar, and then we found out he had taken part in some ice speed races." This year, Bagnaia is expected to fully regain the competitiveness he showed only in flashes in 2025. "The bike I tested in Valencia in the end-of-season tests allows better traction control with the throttle, and that’s an important point. Then within the team, the relationship with Marquez has stabilized a bit, like in a marriage."
The two champions head off to the crowd awaiting them in Piazza Sissi in Madonna di Campiglio. They have won a total of 9 MotoGP titles and know that Ducati’s technical advantage could dilute from 2027 with the introduction of 850cc engines. This is also why their head-to-head is one of the must-watch storylines of this 2026 motorsport season.

Ducati

