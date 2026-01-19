The 2026 edition of the Dakar will go down in history for pushing the concept of limits to an almost unreal dimension. It was the Dakar of two seconds, of cold blood and extreme sacrifice. It wasn’t just a race; it was a test of the soul’s endurance, culminating in a finish that rewrites the history books.

At the center of this storm of sand and glory is one man: Luciano Benavides. Born among the mountains of Salta, Argentina, he grew up in the shadow of his older brother Kevin, already a legend of the Great Raid.

His Dakar was a masterpiece of composure. While rivals crashed or made mistakes, he stayed there, astride his factory KTM . The moment he overtook history came just 7 kilometers from the final finish in Yanbu. Ricky Brabec, the American giant from Honda, was in the lead, already savoring victory. But the desert shows no mercy: a roadbook misread, a hesitation of a few meters, and the advantage melted like ice in the sun. Luciano crossed the line with a margin of just two seconds.

Among the most powerful images of Dakar 2026 was the gaunt face of Daniel "Chucky" Sanders. He rode the final stages with a fractured collarbone and a cracked sternum after a violent crash midway through the rally. Every dune he jumped was a stab to the chest, every hard braking a muffled scream inside the helmet. He finished fifth overall, entering the bivouac each evening pale and trembling, sustained only by his extraordinary willpower and the adrenaline so typical of the Dakar.

The 2026 edition marked a return to the most brutal origins with the Marathon-Refuge stages. No hotels, no masseurs, no assistance. Riders were thrown into the heart of the desert, forced to sleep in tents and repair their machines with oil- and sand-stained hands under the freezing Saudi nights. In that silence, broken only by generators, the true soul of the Dakar emerged, with factory champions helping the privateers.

The heroism of the Italians at the Dakar

The Italian campaign at Dakar 2026 ends with a balance sheet that goes beyond mere numbers. The undisputed protagonist was Tommaso Montanari, who brought his Husqvarna to 21st place in the overall standings. The Umbrian rider built his result on consistency, avoiding fatal navigation errors and wisely managing the mechanical pitfalls of the Marathon stages.

A different fate for Paolo Lucci, who experienced a two-sided race. During the first week, the Tuscan rode at the pace of the best, flirting with the overall top 10 in several stages. However, the Dakar can be unforgiving: he was slowed by technical issues that compromised his final result. Tiziano Internò and Andrea Gava embodied the race’s original spirit, battling the clock and fatigue in the Marathon stages, where grease-stained hands are worth as much as a good special stage time. Alongside them, veterans Cesare Zacchetti and Mattia Riva confirmed that the Dakar is, above all, a matter of resilience. Gioele Meoni finished the rally by combining sporting commitment with the charitable project "Dakar 4 Dakar."