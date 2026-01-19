The Motorcycle World Championship was also held in Venezuela. Few people know it; it represents a fascinating but almost forgotten chapter. In the late 1970s, when the championship was still deeply European, arriving in Venezuela had the flavor of adventure and discovery.

From 1977 to 1979, the World Championship opened the season at the Autodromo Internacional de San Carlos, bringing the leading stars of two wheels to South America for the first time.

The debut came on March 20, 1977. For the Venezuelan public it was much more than a race: it was a celebration of speed and national pride. That day, legendary riders like Barry Sheene put on a show, while the crowd was thrilled to see Johnny Cecotto, the beloved son of Venezuelan motorcycling, dominate some sessions. Among the standout performers was the Italian Walter Villa, who triumphed in the 250 cc on a Harley-Davidson.

In the years that followed, the Venezuelan Grand Prix confirmed itself as the season opener. In 1978 and 1979 the race retained the same pioneering allure, with teams and riders forced to face long intercontinental trips and unusual environmental conditions. Sheene continued to assert himself in the premier class. He took three consecutive victories, turning the Venezuelan circuit into one of the symbols of his career. The Italians continued to shine. In 1978, in the 125 cc class, Pier Paolo Bianchi prevailed on a Minarelli.

The consistent presence of the World Championship helped grow the passion for motorcycling in Venezuela and gave international visibility to South American riders.

The last of the three editions was held on March 18, 1979, closing with a crescendo of emotions what would remain an intense but relatively brief chapter in the history of the World Championship. In addition to Barry Sheene’s victory in the 500 cc, there was a splendid win by Carlos Lavado in the 350 cc class, with the crowd going wild for the local hero. The Italian flag waved on the podium once again thanks to the 250 cc victory of the timeless Walter Villa on a Yamaha.

The Venezuelan Grand Prix did not remain on the calendar for long, but it represented a bridge between the motorcycling of the past, practically only European, and the modern, global era.