Resignation in the Aprilia camp: Jorge Martin has undergone two more surgeries

Alarm bells are ringing in the Aprilia garage. Jorge Martin ’s participation in the MotoGP test in Malaysia is in doubt. The specter of injury still looms over the Madrid rider, in contrast to the optimism shown during Aprilia’s team launch.

Martin underwent surgery in December

Everything seemed fine when we saw the new RS-GP in Milan a few days ago, but the situation is anything but rosy. In December, the 2024 MotoGP champion had to undergo two surgeries. Nothing had leaked out. One operation was to remove material from the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. The second procedure was more delicate, with doctors working on the collarbone due to complications.

Much of the work I did this winter was crucial to best prepare for my future and be in peak shape." News that starkly contrasts with the optimism Jorge Martin displayed during the team presentation. The Aprilia rider tried to reassure his fans about his health. "."

Confirmation from his manager

Manager Albert Valera confirmed the latest two surgeries. "They were necessary, because in the period before Christmas, Jorge wasn’t feeling well at all. Also, to give him confidence that the new season isn’t in jeopardy, we decided together on a new procedure. Among other things, a modified screw in the collarbone area was intended to achieve a better connection and thus faster healing, as well as greater freedom of movement."

Malaysia test at risk

‘Martinator’ is currently in Andorra training, with the aim of being on track for the first MotoGP test at Sepang, scheduled for early February. It’s hard to imagine he’ll be at peak fitness. "Jorge will fly to Malaysia," the manager told Speedweek.com. "Then we’ll see on-site if it works. But I assume he will complete the next test in Thailand."