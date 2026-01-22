MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

A few laps, a crash, and laughs with Bastianini: Bulega’s Jerez report

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 22 January 2026 at 20:56
Nicolo Bulega Enea Bastianini Ducati Superbike SBK Test
After staying in the garage on Wednesday, Bulega only rode today and ended the Superbike test at Jerez on top: unfortunately, very little time on a dry track.
Rain spoiled the first SBK test of 2026. Nicolò Bulega sat out the first day because the asphalt was wet. Today, dry conditions were available for only a couple of hours in the afternoon. The Aruba.it Racing Ducati rider used them to complete 24 laps and set the overall fastest time in 1'39"331. He would have liked to rack up more miles on the new Panigale V4 R, but unfortunately the weather didn’t cooperate. We’ll have to wait for the next test scheduled in Portimão on January 28–29, hoping there won’t be more weather-related setbacks.

Superbike Test Jerez: Bulega and Ducati can’t quite smile

The 2024 and 2025 SBK runner-up was also involved in a crash, luckily without any physical consequences: "It wasn’t a bad test - he recounts - but the problem was the weather: track conditions were terrible and we didn’t ride much. There were a lot of wet patches on the asphalt and I crashed at Turn 5 because I was 10 centimeters off the racing line. I hit a patch and went down, but I’m fine physically."
It wasn’t all bad, but Bulega and the Aruba Ducati team had a set work plan to push forward the development of the Panigale V4 R and couldn’t carry it out: "It wasn’t a very useful test, since I only did 20 laps. The last time I rode before the winter break was on a MotoGP bike, so I used today’s laps to get my feeling back with the Superbike. I hope the next test goes better."

SBK, development of the 2026 Panigale V4 R postponed to Portimão

The rider from Emilia had tested the new bike in 2025, but there’s still work to do to have a fully defined and winning package: "The first impressions are positive - he explains - I had already tried the bike last year. Since it’s new, we need to be on track and do more laps. The rain here ruined our plans. I hope we find good conditions in Portimão so we can work. We haven’t been lucky at Jerez in recent years."
In the Aruba Ducati garage there was also Enea Bastianini, a rider for the KTM Tech3 MotoGP team, who rode a Panigale V4 S at Jerez to train for the new season. He and Bulega get along well and chatted during downtime.

Read also

Toprak in MotoGP, Bulega a candidate for 2026 WorldSBK king: but there’s a mistake to avoidToprak in MotoGP, Bulega a candidate for 2026 WorldSBK king: but there’s a mistake to avoid
Bulega is improving, but not satisfied: "I'm pissed off with myself"Bulega is improving, but not satisfied: "I'm pissed off with myself"
Nicolò Bulega

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

bulega
Superbike

Superbike already one-sided? Bulega tops weather-hit test

22 January 2026
Team MGM Optical Express Racing Superbike SBK
Superbike

Mackenzie, the new Ducati and the new sponsor: Team MGM looks to bounce back in Superbike

22 January 2026

More news

Ai Ogura

Tireless Ai Ogura: riding every day to prepare for the 2026 MotoGP season

MotoGP
moto2-gresini-italjet-2026

Italjet Gresini unveiled: unchanged livery, front-running ambitions in Moto2

Road Racing
bagger-cup-motogp-2026

Harley-Davidson Bagger World Cup: 4 teams, MotoE-style weekend, and premium packages

Road Racing
bulega

Superbike already one-sided? Bulega tops weather-hit test

Superbike

Popular articles

Jonathan Rea Test Jerez Honda HRC Superbike SBK

SBK, Jonathan Rea beats everyone to Jerez: he has already made his debut as a Honda test rider

Superbike
motogp-yamaha-2026

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: A New Beginning — The V4 Era Begins

MotoGP
Davide Tardozzi e Gigi Dall'Igna

Davide Tardozzi, point-blank: 'No negotiations with Bagnaia'

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Pedro Acosta to Ducati? Marc Márquez’s response

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike SBK

WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea shows engineers the way: how Honda can return to winning ways

Superbike

Loading