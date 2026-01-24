MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Gigi Dall'Igna: "Bagnaia? It's not just a single problem

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Saturday, 24 January 2026 at 09:26
Gigi Dall'Igna e Pecco Bagnaia
In Ducati’s centenary year, the goal is to keep winning in the MotoGP championship. Pressure is mounting around the Italian brand, with Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia once again forming the attacking duo. Gigi Dall’Igna doesn’t want to call it a make-or-break year, though he’s aware that this is a golden opportunity for the Red to bring home a fifth straight riders’ title before the 2027 regulation change.

Present and future in the Ducati box

The Desmosedici is the technical benchmark, and Marc Marquez the favorite at every Grand Prix. Everything is in place to aim for reconfirmation of the world title in the MotoGP class. With 2026 around the corner and an eye already on the ‘revolution’ of 2027, a theory emerged that Ducati had been working on three different bikes: one for Marquez, one for Bagnaia, and next year’s prototype. Dall’Igna dismisses this idea: "We will not work on three bikes," the engineer from Veneto told ‘El Pais.’ "In reality, the GP26 remains the same, even if some riders have slightly different needs."

The Bagnaia ‘case’

The same bike for Marc and Pecco, but with different setups and personalized details to guarantee the best possible feeling for each rider. The strength of the project, according to Gigi Dall’Igna, lies precisely in this ability to adapt without losing its identity. There’s great curiosity to see Bagnaia back at work after a disappointing 2025 MotoGP season.
Problems solved? "It’s not that there’s just one problem," clarifies Ducati’s guru. However, there are positive signs. "In the Valencia tests it seemed to me that Pecco had found a certain feeling, and the lap times were very interesting." Only the upcoming outings at Sepang and Buriram, and then the first races, will provide a definitive verdict on the ‘Bagnaia case.’

Ducati goes all-in on Marquez

Marc Marquez’s future is another hot topic in Borgo Panigale. The signing is now certain, with only the final details and the official announcement pending. The Ducati project has its new epicenter. "What he brings is his riding style, his victory-focused mindset." It’s an intangible but fundamental contribution: mentality, race awareness, competitive instinct. Perhaps some Italian fans’ affection is still missing. But Dall’Igna is emphatic: "I think Ducati fans are with Marc. He’s one of the most important riders in the history of world motorcycling, a rider who has done something extraordinary."

Pecco Bagnaia

byLuigi Ciamburro

