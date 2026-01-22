Tardozzi disappointed in Bagnaia: "It's something I don't accept

The countdown begins for the first MotoGP test of 2026 in Sepang. Marc Marquez will return to the track after his injury last October in Indonesia; it will be his first time riding the Ducati GP26. For Pecco Bagnaia , an examination period will begin that will shape his future. Davide Tardozzi has shared his expectations for the season that will kick off in Thailand on March 1.

The Bagnaia issue

The Borgo Panigale manufacturer closed out 2025 with the Triple Crown, but can’t be fully satisfied. The Bagnaia affair left a bitter taste, and Marquez’s injury somewhat spoiled the final celebration. "It’s something I don’t accept, not being able to help Pecco personally," Tardozzi admits to Manuel Pecino in the pages of Motosan. "When he came back (from vacation) in January, we had a good chat and I’m absolutely happy about it."

Collaboration in the garage

The two-time MotoGP champion reflected on his personal mistakes. But the Ducati engineers also failed to give him what he needed. The psychological factor carried its weight... "I don’t think he was prepared to lose races." Nothing to do with Marquez’s arrival in the red garage. "No, it wasn’t Marc. It was his approach to the new bike, not Marc. I know many would like to hear us say that the problem isn’t real. And believe me when I tell you those two smart guys work very well together, because they’re intelligent before they are professional riders."

Ducati–Marquez forever...