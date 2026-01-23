MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Yamaha Superbike: Vierge already feels at home on the R1; Locatelli looks ahead to Portimao

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 23 January 2026 at 21:10
Xavi Vierge Andrea Locatelli Yamaha Superbike SBK Test
Vierge confirms he feels comfortable riding the Yamaha R1, while Locatelli, after a crash, is waiting for the next Superbike test.
Yamaha is investing heavily in its MotoGP revival, but performing well in the WorldSBK Championship remains a goal. The first test of 2026 at Jerez was affected by rain and didn’t offer much insight, though it was important for the riders to get back on the bike and shake off some of the rust built up over the winter break.

Superbike Test Jerez, Vierge satisfied with the Yamaha R1

Xavi Vierge ended the Superbike test in Spain with the third-best overall time and great feelings on the Yamaha R1, despite the tricky conditions: "I’m very happy, it’s the fifth day I’ve been on the R1 and I’m really starting to feel like it’s my bike. The Yamaha turns very well, which suits my riding style; I think we’re aligned on our strengths. I’m super happy with the team and the way they’ve worked from the start. I’m working with people it feels like I’ve been collaborating with for a long time, and yet, these are only the first tests!".
On Wednesday he rode on a wet track, which is certainly useful when switching to a new bike. On Thursday he managed to complete 34 laps in the dry, and the Spaniard said he was satisfied: "This was also very important for us to reconfirm the feeling we had last year and some developments that still need to be decided. I got the feeling back and the pace was good right from the start, so I’m happy about that, too. At the moment, I still need to discover the limits of the bike, because we’ve only ridden at Jerez. I can say we’re quite fast here, but it will be important to move to a different circuit to see what our situation will be". Running at Portimão and then Phillip Island will allow the former Honda rider to take more detailed stock of the situation.

SBK, Locatelli counting on Portimão to improve

There’s enthusiasm on Vierge’s side of the garage, while the mood is calmer on Locatelli’s, now in his sixth year with Yamaha and already deeply familiar with the team and technical package. In the Jerez test he placed eighth and had a crash: "On Wednesday we rode a bit in the wet, the feeling wasn’t 100%, but it was enough to ride and get back into the rhythm after the break. On Thursday we had better conditions and, while I was improving, I crashed at Turn 5. Then it started raining again, so we lost some track time to continue our work. Now we’re waiting for Portimão next week, where we’ll have a few extra days. I’m quite confident; I know the R1 very well now, so the plan is to keep going like this, push to the maximum. Then we’ll see what we can do in the last winter test".
The Lombard rider is not at all worried about being behind his new teammate in the test. You need to be ahead when it matters most—on race day. To prepare as best as possible for the new championship, he awaits the next test at Portimão (January 28–29), which will be preceded by the presentation of the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK team scheduled for Monday, January 26.

Read also

Bimota on Ducati’s heels with Alex Lowes: at Jerez, a brief but useful testBimota on Ducati’s heels with Alex Lowes: at Jerez, a brief but useful test
SBK: Miguel Oliveira assesses the BMW and asks for time: the gap is 'acceptable' for nowSBK: Miguel Oliveira assesses the BMW and asks for time: the gap is 'acceptable' for now
Xavi Vierge

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Alex Lowes Bimota Superbike SBK Test
Superbike

Bimota on Ducati’s heels with Alex Lowes: at Jerez, a brief but useful test

23 January 2026
Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK Test
Superbike

SBK: Miguel Oliveira assesses the BMW and asks for time: the gap is 'acceptable' for now

23 January 2026

More news

Fjord Motorpark

Italian project, Norwegian fate: Fjord Motorpark stalled amid legal appeals, noise, and environmental issues

Stories
reds-fantic-moto2

Eric de Seynes between Moto2 and the REDS project: what's behind the acquisition of Fantic

Road Racing
Alex Lowes Bimota Superbike SBK Test

Bimota on Ducati’s heels with Alex Lowes: at Jerez, a brief but useful test

Superbike
Miguel Oliveira BMW Superbike SBK Test

SBK: Miguel Oliveira assesses the BMW and asks for time: the gap is 'acceptable' for now

Superbike

Popular articles

Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike SBK

WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea shows engineers the way: how Honda can return to winning ways

Superbike
Gigi Dall'Igna

The Secret Behind the Ducati Desmosedici: Gigi Dall'Igna's Revelation

MotoGP
Ai Ogura

Tireless Ai Ogura: riding every day to prepare for the 2026 MotoGP season

MotoGP
Nicolo Bulega Enea Bastianini Ducati Superbike SBK Test

A few laps, a crash, and laughs with Bastianini: Bulega’s Jerez report

Superbike
Davide Tardozzi

Tardozzi disappointed in Bagnaia: "It's something I don't accept

MotoGP

Loading