Yamaha Superbike: Vierge already feels at home on the R1; Locatelli looks ahead to Portimao

Vierge confirms he feels comfortable riding the Yamaha R1, while Locatelli, after a crash, is waiting for the next Superbike test.

Yamaha is investing heavily in its MotoGP revival, but performing well in the WorldSBK Championship remains a goal. The first test of 2026 at Jerez was affected by rain and didn’t offer much insight, though it was important for the riders to get back on the bike and shake off some of the rust built up over the winter break.

Superbike Test Jerez, Vierge satisfied with the Yamaha R1

I’m very happy, it’s the fifth day I’ve been on the R1 and I’m really starting to feel like it’s my bike. The Yamaha turns very well, which suits my riding style; I think we’re aligned on our strengths. I’m super happy with the team and the way they’ve worked from the start. I’m working with people it feels like I’ve been collaborating with for a long time, and yet, these are only the first tests!". Xavi Vierge ended the Superbike test in Spain with the third-best overall time and great feelings on the Yamaha R1, despite the tricky conditions: "".

On Wednesday he rode on a wet track, which is certainly useful when switching to a new bike. On Thursday he managed to complete 34 laps in the dry, and the Spaniard said he was satisfied: "This was also very important for us to reconfirm the feeling we had last year and some developments that still need to be decided. I got the feeling back and the pace was good right from the start, so I’m happy about that, too. At the moment, I still need to discover the limits of the bike, because we’ve only ridden at Jerez. I can say we’re quite fast here, but it will be important to move to a different circuit to see what our situation will be". Running at Portimão and then Phillip Island will allow the former Honda rider to take more detailed stock of the situation.

SBK, Locatelli counting on Portimão to improve

There’s enthusiasm on Vierge’s side of the garage, while the mood is calmer on Locatelli’s, now in his sixth year with Yamaha and already deeply familiar with the team and technical package. In the Jerez test he placed eighth and had a crash: "On Wednesday we rode a bit in the wet, the feeling wasn’t 100%, but it was enough to ride and get back into the rhythm after the break. On Thursday we had better conditions and, while I was improving, I crashed at Turn 5. Then it started raining again, so we lost some track time to continue our work. Now we’re waiting for Portimão next week, where we’ll have a few extra days. I’m quite confident; I know the R1 very well now, so the plan is to keep going like this, push to the maximum. Then we’ll see what we can do in the last winter test".

The Lombard rider is not at all worried about being behind his new teammate in the test. You need to be ahead when it matters most—on race day. To prepare as best as possible for the new championship, he awaits the next test at Portimão (January 28–29), which will be preceded by the presentation of the Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK team scheduled for Monday, January 26.