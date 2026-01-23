The Fjord Motorpark could have become the beating heart of racing in Scandinavia. In 2015, motorsport enthusiasts dreamed of adrenaline-pumping corners, roaring engines, and breathtaking races set against the backdrop of Norwegian landscapes.

Conceived and designed by an Italian team led by designer Jarno Zaffelli , the Fjord Motorpark seemed destined to become a reality. The plans called for a main track of about 3.3 km, with 400 m straights and corners engineered to allow speeds of up to 280 km/h. It was intended to be a modern, multifunctional facility with structures dedicated to various motorsport activities. It was thought that the racetrack could be built within a few years and become a high-level venue, with FIM and FIA homologations.

However, the Fjord Motorpark project ran aground on political and legal levels. The municipality of Karmøy, where the circuit was supposed to be built, denied the necessary permits. The reasons? Concerns about environmental impact, noise, and effects on the local community.

The promoters tried to assert their rights in court, but the judges upheld the municipality’s decision: no construction, no obligation to pay compensation. There were also attempts to move the project to other municipalities such as Sveio, where political interest was greater, but even there the authorization process remains complex and uncertain.

Thus, what could have been a beautiful, modern, international racetrack turned into a dream up in smoke. The Fjord Motorpark had already taken shape in renderings and plans. In Norway, however, the passion for motorsports is minimal, if not absent, as is the interest in this kind of activity. And so Jarno Zaffelli’s fine project remained in a drawer.

Now Norway can rely on only two small racetracks: Rudskogen Motorsenter and Motorcenter Norway. They can host car and motorcycle races but only at regional or at most national level. For now, they are better suited for training, events, and performance driving schools. Still, there could be developments in the future.