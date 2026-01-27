Paolo Simoncelli announces the non-presentation of SIC58 Squadra Corse for the new Moto3 season. Or rather, it won’t be during this period...

Paolo Simoncelli makes it clear that there is no presentation planned for his team and his Moto3 riders, rookies Casey O'Gorman and Leo Rammerstorfer. Why? A hint: unlike all the other teams, the event will take place much later and in an "exclusive location"... It's the time when all the teams lining up for the new 2026 World Championship are being unveiled... But that won't be the case for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

SIC58, no presentation... For now

“In a world where team presentations are becoming more and more alternative, dazzling, and creative — you go skiing, you rent nightclubs, and to do better you could only fly everyone to the Maldives — we too, this year, have decided to stand out. And so… The team presentation will not take place.” Paolo Simoncelli begins his first statement of 2026 like this. A particularly provocative start, before clarifying and explaining himself better. “Or rather: it will take place, but not now. In July, in an exclusive location, namely in Coriano, at my home.”

All the teams present themselves before the start of the new world season; it’s a rather unusual choice. “There are many and varied reasons,” Simoncelli continues. “MotoGP ended very late, to name one, then I made some choices, some debatable, that in the end didn’t pan out as I had imagined. In the middle I also had knee surgery, ten days KO, no holidays... In short, I don’t have the calm and serenity to properly organize a presentation worthy of the team I represent.”

“Not writing is a synonym for...”

To sum it up, many different issues have prevented proper organization of a presentation event for a team of the global caliber that SIC58 has been for quite a few years now. One of the “setbacks” was undoubtedly having waited for Noah Dettwiler, who suffered the terrible Sepang crash: the Swiss rider then said no to SIC58, but surprisingly reached an agreement with Kuja Racing for CIV Supersport. A move that clearly forced the Italian team to revise its plans, and quite quickly.

“Usually [the presentation] is an important moment, much awaited, full of expectations. An opportunity to all be together without the pressure, the rush and frenzy of a race weekend. That’s why I regret this defection of mine,” Simoncelli continued in his official note. “But don’t worry: it’s only postponed.” He also cracked a few jokes: “Just imagine how much nicer it will be, instead of this Antarctic cold, 4 degrees and icicles on our noses, to meet all in short sleeves, with an ice-cold beer in hand by the pool... If that’s not an alternative presentation!”

To finish, a personal wish to be able to write many post-GP comments during the new Moto3 season. “Also because not writing them is synonymous with ‘I’m pissed off,’ so I hope to write plenty!” he concluded.