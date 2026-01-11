MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Moto3: Meet Leo Rammerstorfer, SIC58's choice after Dettwiler said no

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 11 January 2026 at 08:34
Leo Rammerstorfer set to arrive in the Moto3 World Championship, SIC58 has chosen its second rider: the profile of the young Austrian.
The serious crash at Sepang 2025, with the resulting major injury to the Swiss rider Noah Dettwiler (along with José Antonio Rueda), forced SIC58 Squadra Corse to revise its plans, but the team is now complete. Announced today is Austrian rider Leo Rammerstorfer, another young rookie for Paolo Simoncelli’s outfit alongside the already confirmed Casey O'Gorman. Unlike the Irishman, who already made his Moto3 World Championship debut last year to contest a few events in place of the injured Lunetta, for Rammerstorfer this will be an absolute debut on the international MotoGP World Championship stage. “I want to become the first Austrian MotoGP world champion, but first the goal is Moto3”: the first step toward the big dream is certainly the World Championship debut for the young Austrian, who cites as role models the two-wheel legend Marc Marquez, three-time F1 world champion Niki Lauda, and Marcel Hirscher, the Austrian skiing great who became a naturalized Dutch citizen.

The profile

Born in 2004 in Linz, Austria, little Leo developed a passion for two wheels by watching his father, a plumber but amateur racer, who never missed a chance to take his son around the circuits. When the boy was three, he received his first pit bike as a gift from his father, but despite being introduced to two wheels at a very young age, he would only start competing in road racing much later, specifically at 14–15 years old. Before then, he focused on trials and motocross; from 2019 he moved to circuits with a Yamaha R3, then the following year made his first wild-card appearances between Alpe Adria and IDM SSP 300.
Those opportunities earned him a spot in the Austria Junior Cup in 2021, alongside his first full season in IDM: he shone in both championships, and in the latter he had the satisfaction of winning his home event at the Red Bull Ring. In 2022 he continued in the Internationale Deutsche Motorradmeisterschaft, still in 300, but also notched three wild cards in the European Talent Cup and took part in selections for the Rookies Cup. He contested the single-make KTM series from 2023 to 2025, earning his best results last year, particularly a 5th place in Race 2 at Aragon. In the same three-year span he also raced in Moto3 of the former JuniorGP, now MotoJunior, for two seasons with Intact GP and last year with MTA, with whom he achieved his best race result overall, a 4th place at Magny-Cours.

