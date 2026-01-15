The legend is reborn: BSA Gold Star 650 2026, classic style, modern technology

The BSA Gold Star 650 reaffirms itself in 2026 as the only true alternative for lovers of big single-cylinder engines. Mahindra has updated the project, staying true to the original architecture while adapting it to the latest regulations.

The powerplant is a 652 cc single-cylinder with a double overhead camshaft (DOHC) and 4 valves. Lubrication is via a dry sump to reduce vertical bulk and improve efficiency. Although the cooling fins serve an aesthetic purpose, the system is fully liquid-cooled with a radiator integrated into the frame. The 2026 version complies with Euro 5+ regulations thanks to a new ECU mapping and a catalyzed exhaust system with dual sensors.

Performance remains a benchmark for the category. Peak power is 45 hp at 6,500 rpm, an ideal threshold for A2 license holders. The most interesting figure concerns torque: 55 Nm available as early as 4,000 rpm. The compression ratio is set at 11.5:1. The transmission relies on a 5-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch to prevent rear-wheel hop during aggressive downshifts.

The frame is a classic double cradle made of high-strength steel tubing. Up front there’s a telescopic fork with 41 mm stanchions and 120 mm of travel. At the rear, there’s a pair of shock absorbers adjustable for preload in 5 positions. The choice of wheels is traditional: 18 inches at the front and 17 at the rear, spoked in steel.

The braking system is oversized to ensure consistent safety. Up front, a 320 mm floating disc is bitten by a two-piston Brembo caliper. At the rear, there’s a single 255 mm disc with a single-piston Brembo caliper. ABS is a dual-channel system supplied by Continental. The original equipment tires for 2026 remain the Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp, optimized for a balance between grip and vintage looks.

The seat is just 780 mm off the ground, making the bike accessible to riders of all heights. Curb weight is 213 kg, with a 12-liter tank that ensures excellent range thanks to average consumption close to 25 km/l. The dual analog gauge cluster hides two small LCD displays for service information and a USB port on the handlebar for modern devices.

Choosing the Gold Star today means standing out from the crowd. It’s not a bike for those seeking pure speed, but for those who love metal and history. With a price under 8,000 euros, it remains an accessible and tangible object of desire.