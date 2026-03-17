Ducati and Moto4, L30 Racing doubles its commitment: team, riders and 2026 goals

L30 Racing’s double 2026 commitment: the new challenge with Ducati in supermoto and the Moto4 debut. Interview with Ivan Lazzarini.

We told you the story of L30 Racing, a successful Supermoto team making its debut this year in Moto4, formerly PreMoto3, in the CIV. The two official riders have recently been announced, Matteo Mancini and Andrea Benvenuti, plus there will be a wild card appearance by Mathias Tamburini (Moto4 MotoJunior rider) at the Misano round. In parallel, the supermoto commitment continues, with the big news being a collaboration with Ducati. The structure led by Ivan Lazzarini is therefore more than ready for a substantial double commitment this 2026 season! With the youngsters in the Italian Speed Championship, they’ve already broken the ice at Vallelunga during the Dunlop Days (March 10-11), with the first official tests on April 7-8, while they’re also working hard to be fully ready with the supermoto project: three riders fielded in the Italian series with Desmo450 MX machines adapted from Motocross. Lazzarini explained everything to us in our interview.

Can you tell us more about the two riders making your CIV Moto4 debut?

Matteo is from Pesaro, so from my city, I know him well and last year he had his first season in PreMoto3. I believe he has great potential, but he needs guidance and I hope I can help him. I’ve known Andrea for a long time too; he comes from supermoto, and he already had a decent season last year, despite a physique not exactly suited to these little bikes, since he’s a 1.80-meter-tall lad, so he needs to adapt a bit.

How did the first test go?

It was very, very positive; we didn’t expect to have good times already, close to what we think are the class benchmarks, the ones who can fight for the championship. Even if you don’t win anything in testing—you have to wait for the races—it’s a morale boost. It means we set up the bikes well over the winter, and that’s not easy at all: we’re starting from scratch, it’s a new world and very, very complicated. We’ll be back on track at Misano in April for the official tests, then it’s race time!

Season start with three riders.

Mathias Tamburini, also from Pesaro, has already tested with us and will be a wild card with us in the first race at Misano, since MotoJunior hasn’t started yet. You can tell he’s already done a year in that championship, he has raced and is racing with experienced teams, he’s used to working a certain way and riding with very, very strong riders. The level is higher than ours—no point beating around the bush. We expect him to do well! And we think he can also help Matteo and Andrea: right from the start they rode together and a great atmosphere developed, which is important. In the race everyone does their own thing, but beforehand they can help each other and that speeds up the work.

Beyond the riders, how did it go at a team level?

We have a data engineer, Enrico Boni, who collaborates with AC Racing in Spain; he already worked with this bike last year and has experience, he’ll give us a big hand. Even in testing he sped up the work a lot. The other mechanics are Alessandro Paolini, Gabriele Barbuto, and Alessandro Bertuccioli. Except for the first moment when they found themselves with a new bike, they didn’t “struggle” too much; the atmosphere is definitely good.

Season goals?

We’re used to winning [in supermoto], but now we’re entering a new world and starting with our feet on the ground. We want to get to winning, but I don’t expect it in the first year: there’s learning to do, there will be mistakes… We’ll take it calmly, without pressure, and give our best, then we’ll draw the line on Sunday evening.

In parallel you continue in Supermoto.

Of course—actually, a new project starts there as well, we’re not holding back on anything! We’re not stopping; we’re moving forward and this year we’ll do it with Ducati, so it’s quite a commitment: we’ll have to take care of the development of a new, just-released bike. We’re taking the motocross bikes, the Desmo450 MX, and preparing them as well as possible for supermoto. Kevin Vandi will be our lead rider, then there will also be Andrea Guidobaldi and Tommaso Di Marco.

A huge novelty!

This opportunity came up and it was right not to let it slip away! Ducati is a strong brand; a collaboration like this is a bit everyone’s dream, so we went for it, fully aware there will be a lot to do there too. This year we’ll only be in the Italian Championship, we’ll start there, also because it wasn’t physically possible to consider a World Championship commitment. Also because Moto4 will take time and resources as well. Luckily we’ll be everywhere because there are no clashes! [laughs]