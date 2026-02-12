MV Agusta nearing the end of the line in the World Supersport Championship? It certainly seems so. In recent years it was among the most eagerly anticipated contenders, whereas this year it will be merely a supporting act with just two F3 800 RR bikes.

Let’s take a step back. MV Agusta made its World Supersport debut in 2013 with the F3 675 entrusted to Roberto Rolfo and Christian Iddon. The Varese-based manufacturer immediately proved competitive against the Japanese constructors: three podiums and fourth place among manufacturers at the end of the season.

In 2014 came the leap in quality with Jules Cluzel, who starred in a season as vice–world champion thanks to wins in Australia, at Misano, and in France. The 2015 season opened with a historic one-two at Phillip Island (Cluzel–Zanetti), but the Frenchman’s injury halted the title charge when the team was leading the manufacturers’ standings.

In 2016 Cluzel confirmed himself as runner-up, winning in Thailand and at Magny-Cours. MV Agusta then clinched second place among manufacturers in 2018 with Raffaele De Rosa, who took five consecutive podiums. Between 2019 and 2021 the F3 675 consistently stayed at the sharp end, with three consecutive third places in the manufacturers’ standings and several podiums courtesy of De Rosa and Niki Tuuli.

With the “Next Generation” regulations in 2022, MV Agusta fielded the F3 800 RR. After five years of waiting, it returned to victory thanks to Niki Tuuli in Indonesia. In 2023 MV Agusta did even better, collecting eleven podiums overall and securing third place among manufacturers. 2024 was excellent too, with another third place among manufacturers.

The outlook for the 2025 season seemed excellent, with as many as three teams present in World Supersport and five bikes. Even before the start of the championship, however, the mood had turned sour. In January, MV Agusta’s split from the KTM group was made official, and there were delays in the delivery of materials. The season was then marked by numerous rider changes at MotoZoo and MV Agusta Reparto Corse. There were still two victories by Bo Bendsneyder, various pole positions, and some convincing performances by Federico Caricasulo, Filippo Farioli, and Mattia Casadei. Expectations were higher, much higher.

And so for 2026 the factory squad “MV Agusta Reparto Corse” has decided to completely change course by switching to Yamaha. MotoZoo, meanwhile, has scaled back its effort by fielding only one bike, while Team Flembbo has not doubled up.

Thus, the grid goes from the five F3 800 RRs present in 2025 to just two this year, entrusted to two Italian riders, Andrea Giombini (Motozoo by Madforce Dubai) and Jacopo Cretaro (Flembbo by Racing Development). Both are in their rookie seasons in World Supersport, and it’s hard to imagine they’ll be able to fight at the front. No one knows what will happen in the future, but MV Agusta’s present in Supersport looks anything but rosy.