MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

VR46 passes on Marc Márquez’s bike: "Let’s avoid controversy"

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Thursday, 12 February 2026 at 11:00
VR46
Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 season has sounded like a wake-up call in the VR46 garage. In the next MotoGP championship, Valentino Rossi’s team will forgo the Desmosedici GP25. A perhaps risky move, given that Franco Morbidelli already achieved poor results last year with the GP24. Unless Borgo Panigale has considered a 2024 version with 2025 updates.

Morbidelli with the GP24

Franco Morbidelli could be the exception to the rule. As a satellite rider, he should have access to the previous year’s material. Therefore, he would have a Ducati GP25 for the 2026 season. However, after the difficulties encountered in the VR46 garage by Fabio Di Giannantonio, who raced with the factory bike, and by Pecco Bagnaia, the Tavullia team is said to have decided not to bet on the GP25. Despite Marc Marquez managing to win the MotoGP title with great ease.
Consequently, Franco Morbidelli will race for the third consecutive year with a GP24. A decision that is certainly not reckless, given that it will be a transitional year toward the new 850cc bikes. But it is also a “precautionary” choice for the VR46 rider. “Franco will get back on last year’s bike, a machine that both he and the team know very well,” explained Matteo Flamigni, Franky’s crew chief, as reported by ‘AS’. “I prefer not to get into the controversies, because there’s been a lot said and I don’t want to add fuel to the fire. But there were moments of great difficulty with the GP25, even though Marquez managed to win with it on numerous occasions.”

Aldeguer’s choice

It remains to be seen what Fermin Aldeguer will decide to do. The Spanish rider from the Gresini team could also opt for the Ducati GP24. In that case, there wouldn’t even be a GP25 on track in the next MotoGP season. That would confirm the issues encountered by Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio with that bike. And Marc Marquez’s triumph? The exception to the rule that reaffirms his unique talent.

Read also

Marc Marquez breaks his silence on the rider market: "I have too much informationMarc Marquez breaks his silence on the rider market: "I have too much information
From the pit box to the kennel: Marc Marquez adopts a mixed-breed dog in Madrid, Tardozzi hails the gestureFrom the pit box to the kennel: Marc Marquez adopts a mixed-breed dog in Madrid, Tardozzi hails the gesture
Valentino Rossi

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Marc Marquez
MotoGP

Marc Marquez breaks his silence on the rider market: "I have too much information

12 February 2026
Marc Marquez e Gemma con il nuovo cagnolino
MotoGP

From the pit box to the kennel: Marc Marquez adopts a mixed-breed dog in Madrid, Tardozzi hails the gesture

12 February 2026

More news

Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez breaks his silence on the rider market: "I have too much information

MotoGP
Manfred Stengl

Olympic gold in luge, then motorcycles: the story of Manfred Stengl

Stories
500_333

Tokyo accelerates the shift to electric for two‑wheelers: an end to gasoline sales, but the market is lagging behind

Dreams
Bimota Tesi H2 TERA

Bimota Tesi H2 TERA: the 200-hp supercharged crossover that defies physics

Dreams

Popular articles

Gigi Dall'Igna

Gigi Dall'Igna: "Ducati is like Valentino Rossi

MotoGP
mm93

Marc Márquez on alert after the test: "I thought I’d be better"

MotoGP
motogp-dorna-nuovo-nome

MotoGP Revolution: Dorna Sports changes its name and structure under Liberty Media’s leadership

MotoGP
Marc Marquez e Gemma con il nuovo cagnolino

From the pit box to the kennel: Marc Marquez adopts a mixed-breed dog in Madrid, Tardozzi hails the gesture

MotoGP

Loading