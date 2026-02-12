VR46 passes on Marc Márquez’s bike: "Let’s avoid controversy"

Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 season has sounded like a wake-up call in the VR46 garage. In the next MotoGP championship, Valentino Rossi ’s team will forgo the Desmosedici GP25. A perhaps risky move, given that Franco Morbidelli already achieved poor results last year with the GP24. Unless Borgo Panigale has considered a 2024 version with 2025 updates.

Morbidelli with the GP24

Franco Morbidelli could be the exception to the rule. As a satellite rider, he should have access to the previous year’s material. Therefore, he would have a Ducati GP25 for the 2026 season. However, after the difficulties encountered in the VR46 garage by Fabio Di Giannantonio, who raced with the factory bike, and by Pecco Bagnaia , the Tavullia team is said to have decided not to bet on the GP25. Despite Marc Marquez managing to win the MotoGP title with great ease.

Consequently, Franco Morbidelli will race for the third consecutive year with a GP24. A decision that is certainly not reckless, given that it will be a transitional year toward the new 850cc bikes. But it is also a “precautionary” choice for the VR46 rider. “Franco will get back on last year’s bike, a machine that both he and the team know very well,” explained Matteo Flamigni, Franky’s crew chief, as reported by ‘AS’. “I prefer not to get into the controversies, because there’s been a lot said and I don’t want to add fuel to the fire. But there were moments of great difficulty with the GP25, even though Marquez managed to win with it on numerous occasions.”

Aldeguer’s choice

It remains to be seen what Fermin Aldeguer will decide to do. The Spanish rider from the Gresini team could also opt for the Ducati GP24. In that case, there wouldn’t even be a GP25 on track in the next MotoGP season. That would confirm the issues encountered by Francesco Bagnaia and Fabio Di Giannantonio with that bike. And Marc Marquez’s triumph? The exception to the rule that reaffirms his unique talent.