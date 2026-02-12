From the pit box to the kennel: Marc Marquez adopts a mixed-breed dog in Madrid, Tardozzi hails the gesture

Love is in the air. It’s well known that there’s great love between Marc Marquez and the Ducati higher-ups, but there’s something that goes beyond races and victories: a passion for dogs.

Marc Marquez has never hidden his love for furry friends. Together with his brother, he had two splendid dachshunds around the house. Now the world champion and his partner Gemma have adopted a very sweet mixed-breed dog from Petrulla Canina in Madrid, an animal welfare association that helps abandoned dogs. The little dog is a white-and-chocolate Border Collie mix with pointy ears.

The news was picked up by the press, and Davide Tardozzi’s comment came right away: "You can understand a person’s kindness in many ways. Adopting a dog is a gesture I truly appreciate. Thank you, Gemma and Marc."

Davide Tardozzi has always loved dogs. Every time Pecco Bagnaia brought his little dog “Turbo” to the garage, he would cuddle him. He did the same when he saw Michele Pirro’s pups. The Ducati test rider and his wife, let’s remember, have two splendid white Maltese dogs who were even present at their wedding. Now you can bet he’ll do the same with Marc Marquez’s new, very sweet puppy. The Spaniard, despite choosing a mixed breed, picked a Border Collie cross, the most intelligent dog breed in the world, endowed with exceptional learning abilities.

Having a dog by your side brings significant benefits to everyone, including elite athletes. It’s now scientifically proven that having a dog nearby increases the production of hormones such as oxytocin and endorphins, which promote relaxation, improve mood, and reduce stress. Marc Marquez himself was helped by his dachshund when he was recovering from the very serious injury in June 2022. The new little dog is set to become not only a faithful friend, but also a sort of mental coach.



