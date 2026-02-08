Beyond individualism: the Baldassarri-branded Go Eleven was launched in Alba

Lorenzo Baldassarri on the Ducati that belonged to Andrea Iannone marks a clear shift in Go Eleven team strategy. The choice ofon thethat belonged to Andrea Iannone marks a clear shift inteam strategy.

It’s the move from a captivating story to a phase of (re)construction based on two perfectly blending ingredients: method and humanity.

If 2024 was exhilarating, with AI29’s big-time comeback, 2025 showed cracks that podiums and results—actually below expectations—failed to conceal. Friction and some unwelcome exits (including a literal one, like at last year’s team presentation, when the rider left the event early) strained the relationship. There were even doubts about the competence of those who gave him another chance: “I always do my best, but I need more support. Certainly everyone is giving 100%, but either you’re capable or… I don’t know,” Iannone complained at Donington. Media and media-savviness used as leverage. Which backfired.

From the enthusiasm of the debut, it slid into a slow disillusionment. What was needed was a break, not another “take.” The camera rolls (only) on track.

Baldassarri vs Iannone: different styles, on and off the track

Different riding styles: instinctive and aggressive for Andrea, clean and almost textbook for Lorenzo. Two personalities at opposite ends: as on track, Andrea lives off bursts of brilliance; he's a centralizer, speaks in the first person, in a context he deems smaller than the legacy his talent has written. Lorenzo is far from excess. A young man who lets his humanity show through kindness. With the humility of someone who wants to relaunch himself, and the ambition of someone who knows his worth. Baldassarri and Iannone are two opposing poles.

And in this they are alike: both are as hungry as those who need to reclaim lost time. The difference lies in the approach they take to satisfy it.

Humility, method and substance: Baldassarri’s challenge with Go Eleven

2026 is shaping up to be the year of method, of keeping the head down, with humility and conviction. The year of substance that doesn't need spotlights. Those come with dedication: "My goal is to improve constantly," Baldassarri explained at the 2026 Superbike season presentation of team Go Eleven. "We'll start from point 'A' and work to reach point 'B', which for me means the podium and—why not—the win."

At the season launch, there’s finally a sense of mutual trust and harmony. Same region, Piedmont. A venue—the Collisioni Circus in splendid Alba—and an atmosphere different from the year before. Zero tension, just cheerfulness and good intentions. In tune with the new rider’s way of being and the team’s identity. Which for seventeen years has combined, without room for anyone to dissolve it, professionalism and a family feel.