Bagnaia wants to get back to fighting for race wins and the MotoGP title: in 2026 the goal is to be on Marquez’s level and try to beat him.

A smiling Francesco Bagnaia is what we saw at the end of the MotoGP test in Sepang; he liked the Ducati Desmosedici GP26 over the three days of recent work. The first sensations are positive, but they need to be confirmed in the final test at Buriram. Just a year ago in Malaysia the situation seemed under control, and then in Thailand he began to have issues with feeling on the GP25. It’s crucial that it doesn’t happen again.

MotoGP Kuala Lumpur, Bagnaia fired up for the 2026 World Championship

On stage in Kuala Lumpur, where the 2026 MotoGP presentation was held, Pecco threw down the gauntlet and confirmed what he said after the last test at Sepang: "I’ll try everything to make things harder for Marc. In any case, we had an excellent test; it was important to feel the performance again, and I can’t wait to race again."

Marc Marquez dominated last season and Bagnaia is eager to be on his level in 2026. He hit the reset button mentally after a 2025 marked by a lot of frustration and arrived in Malaysia refreshed. Ducati worked well at Borgo Panigale to meet his needs and give him a bike more in line with his riding style; the first signs are encouraging, and there’s confidence we’ll see Pecco back as a leading contender throughout the new MotoGP season.

As for his future, there’s quite a bit of uncertainty. With Marquez expected to renew with Ducati and rumors suggesting Pedro Acosta as a likely new Ducati signing, it’s not out of the question that the rider from Piedmont could move on. Aprilia, Honda, and Yamaha are all possible destinations for the three-time world champion. Some announcements in the rider market could arrive before the Malaysian Grand Prix (February 27–March 1).