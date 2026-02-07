Fabio Quartararo has provided an update on his condition after the injury sustained during the MotoGP test in Sepang.

Today the MotoGP presentation took place in Kuala Lumpur and there were two absent riders: Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Quartararo . While the Spaniard was injured during a training session at the Aspar Circuit on January 8, the Frenchman was taken out on the first day of MotoGP testing in Sepang. A crash at Turn 5 caused a fracture of the middle finger on his right hand, bringing his test in Malaysia to an end and forcing him to return to Europe for the necessary check-ups.

MotoGP Kuala Lumpur, Fabio Quartararo’s message

During the event in Kuala Lumpur, a video message from Quartararo was shown, in which he provided an update on his physical condition: "Sorry I couldn’t be there. The finger was operated on and it went well. See you soon." Few words to confirm that his middle finger underwent surgery and that he is doing well.

Paolo Pavesio, Yamaha managing director, explained that the 2021 MotoGP champion will be regularly present at the final test in Buriram (February 21–22) and at the Thai Grand Prix (February 27–March 1). Good news—the Iwata team absolutely needs Quartararo to carry forward the development of the M1 and to deliver results. , Yamaha managing director, explained that the 2021 MotoGP champion will be regularly present at the final test in Buriram (February 21–22) and at the Thai Grand Prix (February 27–March 1). Good news—the Iwata team absolutely needs Quartararo to carry forward the development of the M1 and to deliver results.

It is also well known that the Frenchman is on Honda’s radar for 2027, but there’s a championship to contest and the market must not influence on-track performance. Before any potential move elsewhere, FQ20 wants to give his all for Yamaha, a manufacturer he’s grateful to for bringing him into MotoGP and with which he won the riders’ title in 2021. With the condition of the middle finger on his right hand improved, he will return to his M1 in Buriram.