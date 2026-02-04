MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Alarm at Yamaha: mysterious problem with the new V4

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Wednesday, 04 February 2026 at 12:25
Fabio Quartararo
The Yamaha garage remains closed on the second day of MotoGP testing in Sepang. Fabio Quartararo’s absence had already been announced, but not those of Alex Rins, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jack Miller, as well as test riders Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez. The reason is a technical issue that has forced the engineers to hit the brakes to avoid further damage to the M1’s new V4 engine.

Issue with the V4

On the first day of testing in Malaysia, Yamaha had to deal with Quartararo’s crash, which resulted in a broken finger. ‘El Diablo’ suffered a mechanical failure on his bike that forced Iwata’s technicians to immediately launch an investigation. Not being entirely sure what went wrong, they decided to keep all their riders at the hotel or in the garage until they figure out the problem.
Max Bartolini, the Yamaha technical guru recruited from Ducati, tried to offer an explanation on Sky Sport MotoGP. "We have an idea of what the problem might be, but for the riders’ safety, we decided to understand exactly what’s happening before they go back on track. That’s why we chose not to ride today and to keep looking for the cause. We hope to find a solution so we can ride tomorrow."

Uphill start for Yamaha

The situation is quite complex because Yamaha has bet on the new V4 engine after abandoning the classic inline-four. Losing a full day of MotoGP testing is a hard blow for the House of the Three Tuning Forks. The engineers are in constant contact with the factories in Japan and Italy, sending data and waiting for a response that will give them the green light. Max Bartolini is trying to stay calm. "What we need to find out is what caused it. We have a suspicion, but we need confirmation from the factory."
On the second day of testing, the Yamaha riders were supposed to focus on race pace and setup. It was time to start pushing, but instead they stayed in the garage. The MotoGP season will begin in a few weeks and, if Yamaha can’t get back on track tomorrow, they will arrive at the starting line with serious doubts about the engine’s reliability. "We need time to adapt to the new bike and learn... But it’s part of the game."

Read also

Aprilia RS-GP26: new 'hedgehog' aerodynamic feature and non-stop testing for 2026Aprilia RS-GP26: new 'hedgehog' aerodynamic feature and non-stop testing for 2026
Sepang shuts down in the rain: Yamaha halted as focus shifts to aerodynamicsSepang shuts down in the rain: Yamaha halted as focus shifts to aerodynamics
Fabio Quartararo

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP Sepang Test 2026
MotoGP

Pedro Acosta praises the 2026 KTM: his first MotoGP win is closer

04 February 2026
moreira-test-sepang-motogp (2)
MotoGP

A rookie yet already a leader: Moreira wows LCR and Honda HRC with precision and feel

04 February 2026

More news

Pedro Acosta KTM MotoGP Sepang Test 2026

Pedro Acosta praises the 2026 KTM: his first MotoGP win is closer

MotoGP
moreira-test-sepang-motogp (2)

A rookie yet already a leader: Moreira wows LCR and Honda HRC with precision and feel

MotoGP
motogp-pioggia-sepang

Sepang shuts down in the rain: Yamaha halted as focus shifts to aerodynamics

MotoGP
aprilia-aero-seat-motogp

Aprilia RS-GP26: new 'hedgehog' aerodynamic feature and non-stop testing for 2026

MotoGP

Popular articles

motogp-mm93-comeback (1)

Marc Marquez returns, Quartararo—what a crash! Plenty of work at the Sepang test

MotoGP
motogp-pre-test-sepang-2026

Marc Marquez is back; Martin and Aldeguer absent: 2026 kicks off with the Sepang Test

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Farewell to Gresini, Alex Marquez: "It's time to take a risk"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati Test Sepang MotoGP

Marc Marquez tops the Sepang timesheets but warns: "The priority is something else

MotoGP
Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Sepang Test

Toprak Razgatlioglu and the harsh reality of MotoGP: here are the problems with the Yamaha M1

MotoGP

Loading