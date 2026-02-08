MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Franjo von Allmen: Olympic gold in Milan-Cortina and a passion for motocross

Motocross
by Alessio Piana
Sunday, 08 February 2026 at 10:00
Motocross
At the Stelvio, the alpine skiing program of Milan-Cortina 2026 opened with a memorable men's downhill. Our Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris completed the podium, securing silver and bronze respectively, with the gold medal claimed by a dominant Franjo von Allmen. A motorcyclist—or rather, a passionate and active motocross rider.

MOTOCROSS PASSION

The Swiss downhiller’s great passion is Motocross. Not just as a spectator, but as a fully fledged rider. Last summer, in the thick of preparation for the Milan-Cortina Olympic Games, he trained multiple times between Switzerland and Italy, even stopping by the Dorno facility for a few sessions with his GASGAS.

MOTOCROSS AS A PRELUDE TO DOWNHILL

The 24-year-old new Olympic champion, at the peak of a performance already etched in history, explained in recent months how motocross also helps him with downhill. "Motocross is a tough sport and physically demanding," said Franjo von Allmen. "Coordination matters here, a bit like in downhill. Every corner can be taken differently each time, and you can always find a way to go faster. I’m able to transfer what I learn here onto the snow."

FUN IN THE SADDLE

With friends, at every possible opportunity, Franjo hops on his GASGAS. "It’s not just good training physically and mentally. On a motocross bike I feel free, and I have as much fun as with few other sports in the world. Of course, I always keep a safety margin because risks are present at every jump, but there are few disciplines that give you this sense of freedom like motocross," von Allmen concluded.

Corsedimoto

byAlessio Piana

