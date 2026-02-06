MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Jeffrey Herlings, The King’s Return: his Honda debut in Mantova at the World Championship warm-up

Motocross
by Elisabetta Lubrani
Friday, 06 February 2026 at 20:00
Herlings
It will be a hugely anticipated first: Jeffrey Herlings, a Motocross legend, will race a Honda for the first time on Sunday in Mantua after a myriad of successes collected with KTM. A new era begins.
The second and final round of the Internazionali sets the table with an exceptional menu: there couldn’t be a more enticing cast to serve as an appetizer for the MXGP 2026 showdown. Jeffrey Herlings, a five-time World Champion, restarts as Honda HRC’s protégé in pursuit of the crown that, between one injury and another, has eluded him since 2021. He has triumphed twice in the top class and three times in MX2. Over his career he has taken home 110 GPs—a truly otherworldly record.

The duel with Tim Gajser

Even though all eyes will be on The Bullet, the forecast for the second act of the Internazionali d’Italia is highly uncertain. The most treacherous rival could well be Tim Gajser himself, who in turn has left Honda HRC to move to Yamaha. The Slovenian particularly loves Mantua’s deep sand, where he has triumphed in the last two editions.

Ducati, make some noise

The Lombard crowd will follow Andrea Adamo with particular affection. After clinching the MX2 crown in ’24, he is preparing to step up to MXGP. The Sicilian has remained loyal to KTM. Big expectations also surround Ducati, which in last Sunday’s season opener in Sardinia didn’t shine excessively in the top class. So it’s up to Alessandro Bonacorsi and the strong Fleming Calvin Vlaanderen to shift gears with the Desmo MX450. Also on track: Veneto-based Fantic with fan favorite Alberto Forato, MRT Beta with Belgian ace Jago Geerts, Kawasaki with Ullrich and Fobbe, GasGas with Giacomo Bosi, and Husqvarna with Lorenzo Albieri.

In MX2, keep an eye on Ferruccio Zanchi

Ducati, on the other hand, started with a bang in MX2, taking a magnificent podium with Ferruccio Zanchi on the Red managed by the Beddini team. Our emerging talent will try to spoil the plans of German superstar Simon Längenfelder, on the KTM.

Event presentation

The race was presented at Palazzo Soardi in Mantua by Press Officer Stefano Bergonzini, together with Fabio Madella, City Councilor delegated to Sports for the Municipality of Mantua, Giovanni Pavesi, MCM chairman, and Michele Caprioli, team manager of Millionaire Honda MXGP, who will line up with the strong Italian Nicolas Lapucci.

Jeffrey Herlings’ words

“My first thought is a thank you to KTM for the fantastic 17 years spent together; the second goes to Honda for entrusting me with a new challenge,” commented The Bullet remotely. “Now I’m focusing on the new bike and the new team, starting with Mantua, a track I know well but where I’ve never won. The MXGP will be a long challenge; consistency will be crucial: everything is new—gear, team, and bike. I expect a great race and hope to see lots of fans at Tazio Nuvolari.”

Sunday, February 8 schedule

Engines will fire up from 8:30 a.m.; in the afternoon, the three decisive motos will award the 2026 Internazionali d’Italia titles for the 125cc, MX2, and MX1 classes. Tickets are affordably priced to encourage access for all lovers of top-class motocross: 40 euros full price, 30 euros reduced for women, youths up to 14 years old and FMI members, free entry for children. Tickets sold exclusively at the circuit box office on Viale Learco Guerra 13M, Mantua.

Jeffrey Herlings

