Marc Marquez: "My brother Alex is moving out of the house

Malaysia dressed up for the MotoGP World Championship presentation. At the foot of the Petronas Towers, thousands of people welcomed the 22 riders, but it was the reigning champion Marc Marquez who stole the show. In the recent test he proved he’s back to full physical form after the injury four months ago, without pushing too hard on track. But soon it will be time to get serious on his Ducati GP26.

From test to show

The Cervera phenomenon finished the Sepang MotoGP test in 4th place. It remains to be seen whether he will homologate the new aerodynamic package or start the season with the already proven one. “When you’re competitive and fast, it’s hard to adapt to something else. But you must always be open and try new things,” he commented at the end of the three days in Malaysia. With the first phase of preseason wrapped up, and awaiting the next test in Thailand, it was showtime in Kuala Lumpur for Marc Marquez . Together with fellow rider Pecco Bagnaia, he pulled off a few maneuvers on a partially wet surface...

Marc ‘special guest’

It all starts again from the sensations of his latest title, won in 2025. “For me, the most important thing is to spark a reaction in people. We were coming from some very difficult seasons in previous years. Then last year I joined the Ducati Lenovo team with an incredible bike. We became world champions again and yes, right now we’re enjoying it. This year we’ll try to fight again against my teammates, against my brother, and against the rest of the riders.”

The relationship with Alex

In the next two weeks, he’s moving out” (he laughs). “One of my strengths is having a brother in MotoGP. I can learn from him and he can learn from me. We help each other. Not on the technical side, because there we each work with our own team, but on the human side and in training.” Next MotoGP season he’ll go head-to-head with Alex Marquez , the fastest at the Sepang test and equipped with a factory Desmosedici. Last year they shared podiums and wins, finishing first and second in the standings. The two brothers are inseparable in their private lives, but there’s already a whiff of battle... “” (he laughs). “.”

A truly unique bond between Marc and Alex, which will put on a show in 2026 as well. “We are never alone, and that’s the most important thing. We spend our lives traveling around the world. He’s my best friend, my brother, and one of the best competitors on track. It’s fantastic to be able to share this moment with him.”

Renewal with Ducati

Finally, a remark on the rider market, hinting that the deal with Ducati will be signed soon. The test mainly served to assess his physical condition. “I needed to do an initial test to understand how my shoulder was, how my body was... Little by little, we’re getting closer to a good future.” In Borgo Panigale they’re considering a dream team made up of the superstar and Spanish talent Pedro Acosta. The Emilia-based brand wants to keep things serious for the future as well.