Aprilia invests in Sportbike: four RS 660s and a program to develop young talent

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 18:50
aprilia
Aprilia and Suzuki were fierce rivals in the Superbike World Championship. Now they’re set to face off again in SportBike, the new entry-level category of WorldSBK. Clearly, it’s far too early to speculate about a possible return to the premier class, but simply seeing them back in the paddock will stir emotions and fuel hope.
The Noale-based manufacturer will field two teams: Revo‑M2 Racing and MMR. Both will run two riders. Revo‑M2 has secured one of the most promising and eagerly awaited young talents in the championship: Matteo Vannucci, a leading figure for years in the World Supersport 300. Alongside him is Mattia Sorrenti, a rider who has already shown excellent qualities in national competitions with standout results.
MMR has instead chosen Ioannis Peristeras and Thomas Benetti. Peristeras is a Greek rider, which in itself is noteworthy, as Greece is one of the least represented countries in motorcycle racing. Thomas Benetti will be one of the youngest riders on the grid: he’s just 16 and has impressed with strong performances in the one-make RS 660 trophies.
Aprilia’s presence on the grid, with four RS 660s competing from the very first season, confirms the Noale company’s commitment to investing in the new category and supporting up-and-coming riders in their sporting development.
The 2026 season will be an important proving ground for Aprilia in the Superbike paddock, with attention focused not only on on-track performance but also on the brand’s ability to showcase its products and support riders’ careers.
Matteo Vannucci believes in it, as he said in an interview during the winter break to Corsedimoto: “I hope that by winning in SportBike, someone at Aprilia will notice me, decide to back me, and help me move forward. If Aprilia were to enter the Superbike World Championship… who knows. It would be truly amazing to keep going and become a great champion with Aprilia.”

