MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

What happened to Vins Motors? From its founding to judicial liquidation

Stories
by Marianna Giannoni
Tuesday, 10 February 2026 at 19:50
Vins Motors Duecinquanta Competizione
The story of a dream born in Ferrari’s shadow, taking off amid applause and ending, unfortunately, in the silence of the courts. Vins Motor is a splendid shooting star.
It all begins in 2017. Five young engineers, led by Vincenzo Mattia, resign from Ferrari. They don’t leave for better salaries, but because they have an idea that can’t be born within the walls of a car factory. They found Vins Motors in a warehouse that almost touches the borders of Maranello.
Their goal? To bring back the legend of the two-stroke engine, but with Formula 1 technology—to create a motorcycle lighter than the rider who would pilot it. At EICMA, the Duecinquanta leaves everyone speechless. It’s not a motorcycle; it’s an exercise in aeronautical design. The frame isn’t made with tubes or plates: it’s a carbon fiber monocoque that also serves as bodywork and air ducting. The engine is an electronically injected 250cc (later 288cc) twin capable of nearly 90 hp, for an incredible weight of just 95 kg.
Vins is dubbed the “Pagani of two wheels.” It’s the apex. Orders pour in from all over the world and it carries the aura of a company revolutionizing the sector. But crafting works of art is one thing; making the numbers add up for a motorcycle company in 2020 is another. The production complexity of carbon fiber and the extremely strict emissions regulations start to wear down their growth plans. Despite attempts to diversify with the EV-01+ electric project, the financial structure of the small factory begins to creak.
The pandemic and the components crisis likely deliver the coup de grâce to a business sustained by extreme craftsmanship. The curtain officially falls in July 2023. The Verona Court declares the opening of Judicial Liquidation for Vins S.r.l. The website disappears, the phones stop ringing, and the dreams dissolve.

Read also

Africa Eco Race: A new queen—Yamaha Ténéré makes history; Aprilia Tuareg bowsAfrica Eco Race: A new queen—Yamaha Ténéré makes history; Aprilia Tuareg bows
Parilla, between dreams and speed: the Fox 175, the world’s racetracks, and the art of refusing to compromiseParilla, between dreams and speed: the Fox 175, the world’s racetracks, and the art of refusing to compromise
Corsedimoto

byMarianna Giannoni

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

dado family
Stories

I can do it!": the story of Corrado "Dado" Caruso, in his own words

09 February 2026
aer-2026-aprilia-yamaha
Stories

Africa Eco Race: A new queen—Yamaha Ténéré makes history; Aprilia Tuareg bows

08 February 2026

More news

aprilia

Aprilia invests in Sportbike: four RS 660s and a program to develop young talent

Road Racing
pini-leopard-moto3-portimao

Guido Pini tops his debut with Leopard Honda; Moto3 hampered by bad weather at Portimao

Road Racing
pirelli

Tire scare at Phillip Island: a thousand tires airlifted to save testing, but the new spec won’t arrive until Friday

Superbike
bagger-world-cup-2026

From unpopular MotoE... to Baggers no one is interested in? The new development no one talks about

Road Racing

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati MotoGP 2026 Aerodynamics: Four Options, Decision at Buriram

MotoGP
Enea Bastianini KTM Tech3 Test MotoGP

Bastianini–KTM, Signs of a Turnaround: Where Things Stand After the Sepang Test

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia and the Acosta rumors: "That's how it should be

MotoGP
Luca Marini

Aleix Espargaró vs Joan Mir: conflicting views inside the Honda garage

MotoGP
Tech3

Pierre Gasly among Tech3 MotoGP investors: a twist of fate

MotoGP

Loading