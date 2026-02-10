Pierre Gasly among Tech3 MotoGP investors: a twist of fate

On January 30 , Tech3 announced that the acquisition of the team founded by Hervé Poncharal had been completed by a group of investors including IKON Capital, Bolt Ventures, and Main Street Advisors. In addition to Günther Steiner, the new Tech3 CEO, the name of Pierre Gasly stands out from Formula 1, as he is among the investors who have taken over the French outfit. For the current Alpine driver, it’s almost a sign of destiny.

TECH3 FROM THE VERY BEGINNING

The winner of the 2020 Italian Grand Prix held at Monza actually began racing at a high level in karting wearing a replica helmet of Shinya Nakano, the Japanese rider who, with Tech3, came close to the 250cc world title in 2000, and then raced with the same team in 500cc/MotoGP over the following two years.

A HELMET WITH A SPECIAL STORY

The story behind the Nakano replica helmet worn by a very young Gasly is a curious one. About to face his first non-amateur, fairly high-level karting race, Pierre and his father realized that the helmet they had would not be accepted by the organizers. They needed a homologated helmet. So, in a rush, they had to find one. Fortunately for them, near the karting track where he was debuting, a motorcycle dealership was also selling helmets. Among those available, Pierre chose the Arai Nakano Replica, which accompanied him in his competitive beginnings.

A TECH3 PARTNER

More than 20 years after those karting races across the Alps, Pierre Gasly is now among the co-owners of Team Tech3, starting from that helmet with the big eyes whose origin, before Shinya Nakano, in All Japan motorcycle racing leads us to Tadashi “Tadao” Suzuki. A rider and later founder of SP Tadao, an exhaust manufacturer that sponsored or directly fielded several promising young Japanese riders, including Nakano.